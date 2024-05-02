Hierarchy co-stars Lee Chae-min and Noh Jung-ui reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming MBC drama Bunny and Her Boys

The South Korean media outlet OSEN reported on May 1, 2024, that actor Lee Chae-min is in talks to star in the upcoming drama, Bunny and Her Boys. In response to the casting offer, the actor's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, commented that he has been offered the role in the series and is positively considering it.

Another media outlet, Hankook Ilbo, reported that Noh Jung-ui is supposedly set to take on the lead role in the show, Bunny and Her Boys. The actress's agency, Namoo Actors, has not released any statement regarding the casting offer as yet.

Expand Tweet

Noh Jung-ui and Lee Chae-min were previously seen together in the Netflix school drama, Hierarchy.

Bunny and Her Boys will shed light on Ban Hee-jin's love life

The upcoming comedy and romantic series, Bunny and Her Boys, reportedly set against a college backdrop, will shed light on the love life of the female protagonist, Ban Hee-jin. The series is adapted from an eponymous webtoon that was published through Kakao Webtoon in 2019.

If Noh Jeong-eui accepts the casting offer for the upcoming comedy and romance series, she will chronicle the character of Ban Hee-jin, who after getting her heart broken in her first love, decides not to fall in love again. However, fate has different plans for her when she enters University as a freshman.

Ban Hee-jin gets entangled with five handsome men during her time at the university. Bunny and Her Boys follows this journey of the female protagonist.

Details for Lee Chae-min's character in the drama have not been unveiled yet. However, if he accepts the casting offer, he will play the leading role of the male protagonist.

Lee Chae-min is managed by GOLD MEDALIST Entertainment and made his acting debut with the drama High Class in 2021. He is currently enrolled at the Korea National University of Arts. He has appeared in several series, including Love All Play, Alchemy of Souls season 2: Light and Shadow, Crash Course in Romance, See You In My 19th Life, and reportedly appeared in the comedy and youth drama, I Believe You.

Noh Jung-eui is managed by Namoo Actors. After making her debut with the television series, God's Quiz, in 2010 and Bachelor's Vegetable Store in 2011, she has appeared in several other projects and is also an MC for the music show Inkigayo by SBS.

She has been featured in series like 18 Again, Our Beloved Summer, The Great Show, Kill It, Live Up To Your Name, Pinocchio, Thunder Store season 2, and others.

Bunny and Her Boys will be helmed by director Kim Ji-hoon, who is known for several projects, including I Want to Know Your Parents, Sinkhole, The Tower, Sector 7, May 18, and Mokpo the Harbor. Production and broadcasting is reportedly being discussed on Daum Kakao TV and Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation.

No filming schedule, broadcast date, and other details have been unveiled so far.