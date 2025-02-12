"His impact on the fashion world is insane" - Fans react as Stray Kids' Hyunjin is set to be announced as the new brand ambassador for Givenchy

Marie Claire Korea announced on their Instagram account that they will be unveiling their March cover star who is also the new ambassador of Givenchy Beauty. The video teaser was shared on February 12, 2025.

As soon as the teaser was released, fans began guessing who the cover star was. The video featured the silhouette of a man dressed in a suit. His hair was crew cut and his face was also partially visible. Fans were quick to spot the features' similarity to those of Stray Kids' member Hyunjin.

"Cartier 🤝Versace🤝Givenchy Hyunjin landing solo Brand Ambassadorships left and right. His impact on the fashion world is insane. Every one wants him as the face of their luxury brand. Cartier put him on one of the biggest billboards in Asia. I’m excited to see how he tops it!" one fan said.

"'The cover that captures that radiant moment with the new brand ambassador of givenchy beauty will be revealed tomorrow' HWANG HYUNJIN AS THE NEW AMBASSADOR FOR GIVENCHY BEAUTY?" a fan wrote.

"Hyunjin triple luxury ambassadorship🔥," another fan replied.

"It boy this it boy that...Hyunjin is THE FATHER of 4th Gen 👑," a user wrote.

The magazine's March 2025 cover and the new brand ambassador for Givenchy Beauty will be unveiled on February 13, 2025, at 10 am KST. Fans were excited over Hyunjin's visuals and injected some humor in their comments as well.

"Getting into givenchy lips products because of their newest ambassador hwang hyunjin," a fan wrote.

"Versace, Cartier, Givenchy Beauty… I just know that brands fight over Hyunjin to represent their brand 🙂‍↕️," another fan replied.

"Hyunjin’s side profile is so perfect and his silhouette is pure art," a user replied.

Stray Kids member Hyunjin's artistic and musical journey so far

Hwang Hyun-jin, popularly known by the mononym Hyunjin, is a member of the K-pop boy group Stray Kids. He made his debut in the K-pop industry with the group in 2017. He has contributed to lyrics for the group's songs. He has also worked with other artists like Troye Sivan and ITZY's Yeji.

In the past, he has been the brand ambassador of luxury brands like Cartier and Versace. He has also featured in fashion showcases and magazine covers with his visuals and modeling skills. In May 2024, he made his debut at the Met Gala along with the rest of the Stray Kids members.

