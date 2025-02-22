“History making is in Taehyung’s DNA!”- Fans celebrate as BTS’ V’s Winter Ahead becomes the fastest jazz song to surpass 200M streams on Spotify

Winter Ahead by BTS' Taehyung and Park Hyo-shin has officially become the fastest jazz song by a Korean act on Spotify to surpass 200 million streams as of February 20, 2025. Achieving this milestone in just 84 days, the song continues to showcase its popularity.

This marks Taehyung’s 8th solo song to reach this achievement. Shortly after its release in November 2024, Winter Ahead was officially recognized as the biggest jazz debut on Spotify. It also became the fastest jazz song to hit 100 million streams, and now, at 200 million. Reacting to the same, one fan said on X:

“History making is in Taehyung’s DNA! BORAHAE TAEHYUNG...”

With its continued success, fans are excited to see how much further the song will go.

“We know jazz is taehyung’s first and forever love, making this achievement even more special. let’s keep supporting winter ahead and take it even further!” A fan commented.

“ABSOLUTE QUEEN BEHAVIOUR,” a fan added.

“His creativity, authenticity and undeniable talent makes every accomplishment so well deserved!” one fan wrote.

Some other fans commented:

“OUR ORGANIC HYUNG NOW MAKING HISTORY IN JAZZ MUSIC,” a fan exclaimed.

“A UNPROMOTED JAZZ SONG MIND U,” a fan commented.

“It has the potential,” a fan said.

BTS' Taehyung's Winter Ahead continues to break records

Since its release on November 29, 2024, Winter Ahead by BTS' member and Park Hyo-shin has been breaking multiple records across various platforms. The song spent 12 consecutive weeks at number one on MelOn’s jazz weekly chart, cementing its impact in the genre.

It also became the first jazz song by a Korean act to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 and held the record as the longest-charting Korean jazz song on the Billboard Holiday Digital Song Sales chart.

In addition to its streaming and chart success, the music video teaser for Winter Ahead set a record as the fastest teaser by a Korean artist in 2024 to surpass two million views within 24 hours. The song's cultural and economic influence extended beyond music, bringing global attention to Myeongdong Square in Seoul.

On February 18, 2025, Shina Ilbo reported that Jung-gu, an autonomous district in Seoul, experienced a tourism surge following the Shinsegae Department Store’s decision to feature the Winter Ahead music video during its premiere.

The MV's broadcast reportedly boosted sales and sparked increased advertising efforts in Myeongdong Square, attracting nearly one million visitors by the end of 2024. With the success of Winter Ahead, fans continue to celebrate its achievements, anticipating even more milestones in the future.

