"Hobi's worldwide impact"- Fans proud as BTS' j-hope's 'on the street (feat. J.cole) surpasses 200 million streams on Spotify        

On January 28, 2025, BTS' j-hope's 'on the street (feat. J.Cole)'s track surpassed 200 million streams on the audio listening platform Spotify, leaving the fandom proud. For those unversed, the male artist dropped the digital single on March 3, 2023, through BigHit Music. The track was penned by Cole, j-hope, and Pdogg. The song is a special tribute to Jung Hoseok's artistic roots and love for street dance and hip-hop. It emerged as the third track by the artist to achieve the feat.

Subsequently, BTS' j-hope's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in the rapper, and an X user tweeted:

"This is Hobi's Worldwide Impact! Everyone afraid of his success and vocals."

The fandom shared multiple congratulatory snippets for BTS' j-hope's latest milestone.

"The music in this musical video is very pleasant and amazing Listen to it guys . Jhope,"- a fan reacted.

"CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE & J. COLE! ON THE STREET 200M STREAMS,"- a fan shared.

"CONGRATULATIONS J- HOPE The street is a great place to think and put your thoughts in order. Just wandering around the streets, listening to my favorite music .There is some special magic in this,"- a fan commented.

The internet users wanted to create more records for BTS' j-hope and stated that on the street was a masterpiece.

"Lets stream guys!!! We have to create more records for jhope,"- a user reacted.

"This masterpiece deserves more,"- a user mentioned.

"Jhope continues to prove his versatility as a singer through the latest milestone,"- a user commented.

More about BTS' j-hope's on the street

It is to be noted that a solo version of the song, on the street, was released as part of the male artist's extended play Hope on the Street Vol.1 on March 29, 2024. It was dropped through BigHit Music and featured six tracks, including on the street (solo version), I wonder with (feat. Jungkook), Lock/Unlock (feat. Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers), I Don't Know (feat. Huh Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM), and Neuron (feat. Gaeko and Yoon Mi-rae).

Previously, the male artist released his debut studio album, Jack in the Box, on July 15, 2022, through BigHit Music. It featured ten tracks, including More as the leading single. The other tracks were Intro, Pandora's Box, More, Stop, Music Box: Reflection, What If, Safety Zone, and others.

BTS' j-hope will embark on his first solo tour titled, 'Hope on the Stage' on February 28, 2025.

