“Hope all actors learn from him”- Internet reacts as Nam Yoon-su shares heartfelt messages from LGBTQ+ fans after Love In The Big City release

Nam Yoon-su appeared on Hong Seok-cheon's Jewel Box on March 4 and spoke about multiple topics, one of which was about his role in the BL drama Love in the Big City.

Love in the Big City, which was released on October 21, 2024, is a melodrama and coming-of-age slice-of-life series, adapted from Sang Young Park’s novel of the same name. The story follows a gay man’s journey through life and love in Seoul. Park himself penned the screenplay, while the series is co-directed by Hur Jin-ho, Hong Ji-young, Son Tae-gyum, and Kim Se-in.

The drama stars Nam Yoon-su, Lee Soo-kyung, Oh Hyun-kyung, Kwon Hyuk, Na Hyun-woo, Jin Ho-eun, and Kim Won-joong.

The story revolves around Go-young, a gay man, and Choi Mi-ae, a straight woman, who share a home and develop a deep friendship. As Young embarks on a decade-long journey of self-discovery, he struggles with his mother’s refusal to accept his sexual orientation and faces societal pressure that forces him to part ways with his boyfriend, Sim Gyu-ho.

To heal from the heartbreak, he takes a trip to Thailand with a stranger named Habibi, where he gains new insights about himself.

When asked about playing a gay man, Yoon-su responded that a lot of fans thanked him for representing the gay community. Fans have constantly praised Nam Yoon-su for his fearless portrayal of a gay man in the series.

"He is so open about it. I love the way he responds and has no restrictions, I hope all actors learn from him." said one fan.

"Praying he keeps on getting better projects and remains employed" another commented.

"thank you for doing this job with all of your heart, yoonsu" another fan thanked him.

Fans have responded positively to his interview.

"love in the big city was soooo good im glad he went on jewel box and talked abt it!!!!" responded another.

"Yes sir, your work was spectacular" reacted another fan.

"it’s so nice every time nam yoonsu talk about the community" another fan said.

Nam Yoon-su talked about his father and candidly about his good looks

In the same interview, Nam Yoon-su shared that he donated his kidney to his father, who was suffering from end-stage renal failure.

During a conversation with Hong Seok-cheon, Nam Yoon-su candidly shared his experience, explaining that despite his father’s initial resistance, he insisted on undergoing the transplant surgery. As the youngest of three siblings, he was actively involved in his father’s hospital visits and decided to donate, prioritizing his family’s well-being above all else.

Hong Seok-cheon, impressed by Nam’s sacrifice, also brought up the actor’s striking appearance, asking if his good looks were inherited from his parents. Nam responded modestly, revealing that his parents were not particularly tall—his mother stands at 158 cm and his father in the early 170 cm range—but his maternal uncles are over 180 cm, leading to family jokes about where he got his height.

Love in the Big City is also available for streaming on Viki in select regions.

