"I hope you guys will cheer for us" — Bright Vachirawit confirms his relationship with fellow Thai actress Nene

Thai star Bright Vachirawit confirmed his dating news personally on April 22, 2024. on April 21, the two were spotted holding hands on the streets of Japan recently, which gave birth to speculations among fans, sparking rumors about their romantic involvement.

However, Bright released an official statement confirming the news through the Instagram handle of his entertainment company, Cloud9 Entertainment.

Expand Tweet

Trending

He also posted the same statement through his personal X (formerly Twitter) account. Not only the actor but the actress has also confirmed this news. Through this confirmation, the star seeks nothing but support and love from the fans towards this new phase of his life. He has expressed confidence in the fans' support.

"I hope you guys will cheer for us. Love you always."

Bright is dating one of his 2gether co-stars, Nene

Bright Vachirawit Chivaree rose to worldwide fame after his esteemed appearance in one of the most popular Thai shows of all time, 2gether, a BL series. He starred alongside fellow Thai star Win Metawin, and the duo quickly became one of the reigning on-screen couples of Asian entertainment.

However, one of the supporting characters in the series, whom a lot of fans weren't aware of, has come to the limelight for being in a relationship with Bright. She played the role of Air, a senior of the music club.

Pornnappan Pornpenpipat, nicknamed Nene, is also known by her Chinese name, Zheng Naixin. She is a Thai singer and actress under Sony Music.

Fans were taken aback after the confirmation of their dating news. They are delighted to hear that two actors who have worked in one of their favorite dramas, 2gether, are dating in real life.

Expand Tweet

Usually, actors dating actors from the same series is a rare-case scenario. But Bright and Nene have proved the fans wrong by immediately acknowledging and officially confirming their relationship.

Bright addressed his fans and friends, acknowledging recent news that may have surprised them. He expressed a desire to clarify matters, particularly for his caring and curious fans. Confirming the reports, Bright admitted to being in a relationship, apologizing for the unexpected revelation. He emphasized that there was no intention to disrespect anyone or cause harm, seeking to reassure his supporters amidst the news.

"I am incredibly grateful for everything that has shaped me into who I am today, and for all the love and support I've received. Thank you to all of you who continue to support and love me. Nene is one of the most precious people I've met. She makes me feel warm and safe every day we've been together."

A few hours after this, Nene also confirmed the news. She wrote a long message acknowledging the relationship and politely requesting fans to refrain from believing in rumors.

A few of her words said,

"Bright is a warm person, we rely on each other to accompany each other. People who know me know that I have always been honest about my feelings, and it is my inner feelings that drive me and inspire me to write sad, love-related songs. Because love warms my heart and makes me want to be a better person. After being together, I found myself more cheerful and more positive about life."

Fans have secretly been rooting for Bright and Win to be a real-life couple due to the chemistry they showcased on-screen in 2gether. However, the two have stayed friends years after the drama's release, and keep warming fans' hearts every time they interact. Fans are now excited for this new chapter of the star's life.

The actor's most recent stint has been announced to be a solo concert, "THE KINGDOM," which will take place on June 1 and 2, 2024, at the Impact Arena Muanh Thang Thani.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback