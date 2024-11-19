How to get tickets to Stray Kids’ ‘dominATE World Tour’ 2024-25? Presale, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Stray Kids will perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 19, 2025, as part of their dominATE World Tour 2024-2025. The European leg includes stops in Paris, Madrid, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam. Following record-breaking shows in Australia and Asia, the tour began in August 2024 and ends in July 2025. This marks their return to Britain after their sold-out BST Hyde Park show on July 14, 2024.

Presale and on-sale ticket dates for Latin America, North America, Europe, and the UK, will begin on November 21, 2024, at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET. North American fans can sign up for presale tickets on November 18 at 7 AM PT / 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET. Although presale will begin on November 22 at 11 AM ET and on sale on November 22 at 3 PM ET.

Europe and UK concert tickets for Stray Kids' ongoing world tour will go live on November 27 at 12 PM CET. All tickets will be available on the Stray Kids' official website and on Ticketmaster UK and the US.

https://www.straykidsworldtour.com/

Stray Kids’ dominATE World Tour 2024-25 new venues and dates

Stray Kids finished their concerts at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on November 14, 16, and 17, 2024. They will fly to the Philippines on November 23 to perform at the Philippine Arena and then fly to Macau for their show scheduled for November 29 and 30, 2024.

Here is the full list of dates and concert venues for Stray Kids' dominATE World Tour 2024-2025:

NOVEMBER 2024

November 23 — Philippine Arena, Manila, the Philippines

November 29 — Galaxy Arena, Macau, China

November 30 — Galaxy Arena, Macau, China

DECEMBER 2024

December 5 — Kyocera Dome, Osaka, Japan

December 7 — Kyocera Dome, Osaka, Japan

December 8 — Kyocera Dome, Osaka, Japan

December 14 — Bangkok, Thailand, National Stadium

December 21 — Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Arena

JANUARY 2025

January 18 — AsiaWorld-Arena, Hong Kong, China

January 19 — AsiaWorld-Arena, Hong Kong, China

MARCH 2025

March 28 —Estadio Bicentenario la Florida, Santiago, Chile

APRIL 2024

April 1— Estadio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

April 5 — Estadio Morumbis, Sao Paulo, Brazil

April 9 — Estadio San Marcos, Lima, Peru

April 12 — Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico

MAY 2025

May 24 — T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

May 28 — Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

May 31 — Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

JUNE 2025

June 6 — Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

June 10 —Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

June 14 — Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

June 18 — Citi Field, New York, New York

June 23 — Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

June 26 — Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

June 29 — Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Ontario

JULY 2025

July 11 — Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

July 15 — Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

July 18 — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, the UK

July 22 — Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

July 26 — Stade de France, Paris, France

In other news, Stray Kids released their new album, ATE, on July 19, 2024, which topped the Billboard Global Album chart.

