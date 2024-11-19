How to get tickets to Stray Kids’ ‘dominATE World Tour’ 2024-25? Presale, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Stray Kids will perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 19, 2025, as part of their dominATE World Tour 2024-2025. The European leg includes stops in Paris, Madrid, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam. Following record-breaking shows in Australia and Asia, the tour began in August 2024 and ends in July 2025. This marks their return to Britain after their sold-out BST Hyde Park show on July 14, 2024.
Presale and on-sale ticket dates for Latin America, North America, Europe, and the UK, will begin on November 21, 2024, at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET. North American fans can sign up for presale tickets on November 18 at 7 AM PT / 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET. Although presale will begin on November 22 at 11 AM ET and on sale on November 22 at 3 PM ET.
Europe and UK concert tickets for Stray Kids' ongoing world tour will go live on November 27 at 12 PM CET. All tickets will be available on the Stray Kids' official website and on Ticketmaster UK and the US.
Stray Kids’ dominATE World Tour 2024-25 new venues and dates
Stray Kids finished their concerts at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on November 14, 16, and 17, 2024. They will fly to the Philippines on November 23 to perform at the Philippine Arena and then fly to Macau for their show scheduled for November 29 and 30, 2024.
Here is the full list of dates and concert venues for Stray Kids' dominATE World Tour 2024-2025:
NOVEMBER 2024
- November 23 — Philippine Arena, Manila, the Philippines
- November 29 — Galaxy Arena, Macau, China
- November 30 — Galaxy Arena, Macau, China
DECEMBER 2024
- December 5 — Kyocera Dome, Osaka, Japan
- December 7 — Kyocera Dome, Osaka, Japan
- December 8 — Kyocera Dome, Osaka, Japan
- December 14 — Bangkok, Thailand, National Stadium
- December 21 — Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Arena
JANUARY 2025
- January 18 — AsiaWorld-Arena, Hong Kong, China
- January 19 — AsiaWorld-Arena, Hong Kong, China
MARCH 2025
- March 28 —Estadio Bicentenario la Florida, Santiago, Chile
APRIL 2024
- April 1— Estadio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- April 5 — Estadio Morumbis, Sao Paulo, Brazil
- April 9 — Estadio San Marcos, Lima, Peru
- April 12 — Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico
MAY 2025
- May 24 — T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington
- May 28 — Oracle Park, San Francisco, California
- May 31 — Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
JUNE 2025
- June 6 — Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
- June 10 —Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia
- June 14 — Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
- June 18 — Citi Field, New York, New York
- June 23 — Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.
- June 26 — Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois
- June 29 — Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Ontario
JULY 2025
- July 11 — Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, the Netherlands
- July 15 — Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany
- July 18 — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, the UK
- July 22 — Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain
- July 26 — Stade de France, Paris, France
In other news, Stray Kids released their new album, ATE, on July 19, 2024, which topped the Billboard Global Album chart.