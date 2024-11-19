“Human Versace”- Fans react as Stray Kids' Hyunjin makes a show stopping appearance at the brand’s Ginza flagship store in Japan

On November 18, 2024, Stray Kids' Hyunjin attended Versace’s Ginza flagship store event in Japan. As a Versace ambassador, he wore an oversized black cardigan over a pink shirt, accessorized with Versace glasses, silver earrings, and rings.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin fans were impressed with his recent look and flooded the internet with their praises for the singer. Expressing this sentiment, one of them commented:

‘He's truly a human Versace, Versace Prince’

While some said that he is setting the fashion bar higher and higher, another fan stated that a handsome man like Hyunjin can pull off any look.

“THE Best visual in the 4th G kpop”- commented a fan.

“Hyunjin’s Versace looks are setting the fashion bar higher and higher”- another X user remarked.

“The way Hyunjin rocks Versace is next-level elegance”- stated another fan on X.

“On any other man this would be goofy but handsome men can pull anything off”- a fan wrote.

One said that Hyunjin is a 'beautiful model,' while another commented that he has a 'divine face card.'

“Hello my prince Versace, my businessman or CEO, ay Hyunjinnie for me you are everything, my beautiful model, I love you my sweetheart”- commented another admirer.

“Ocean eyes, glasses and divine face card. Yeah, that's our visual”- wrote another admirer.

“Hyunjin has so many charms. He is unbelievably beautiful”- stated another fan.

“I just noticed that there’s a huge circle image of the Versace label on the front of his sweater. It blends in so well I didn’t even notice it until just now. Hyunjin can really pull off any outfit”- another fan stated.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin became a Versace ambassador in July 2023

The luxury label announced Stray Kids' Hyunjin as their first Korean global brand ambassador in July 2023. Hyunjin's first Versace campaign came out for Holiday 2023, in November last year. He also appeared in the brand's fall-winter 2024 presentation, where he made news with his black two-piece suit and comparable boots.

On July 20, 2024, Stray Kids' Hyunjin celebrated one year as Versace's Global Brand Ambassador. The Italian fashion house also created gifts for STAYs (Stray Kids fans) in honor of his anniversary. In September 2024, the singer attended the Versace SS25 Milan Fashion Week show.

In addition to this, Stray Kids' Hyunjin was also announced as the ambassador for the high-end jewelry label Cartier earlier this year. In October 2024, Esquire Korea featured Hyunjin as their cover star for its publication. With this edition, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin was revealed as the ambassador for the jewelry brand.

Esquire Korea's official social media account shared several covers with Hyunjin and a detailed commentary about the October edition. The caption said that Hyunjin from Stray Kids has been named Cartier's new ambassador.

Hyunjin embraced the new Cartier ambassadorship, flaunting the French luxury label's tiny jewelry items on the cover pictures. These celebration jewelry pieces were part of the brand's Trinity line, which was released to commemorate its 100th anniversary. On October 21, Cartier made an official announcement of his appointment.

