"Humans doing normal human things"– Fans defend VANNER’s Yeonggwang and BAE173’s Bit as alleged videos of them at a Gangnam Club surface online

On March 5, 2025, social media was abuzz with discussions about two K-pop idols, VANNER’s Yeonggwang and BAE173’s Bit (Minjae). The discussions arose after videos of the two allegedly featuring them at a club surfaced online. The clip, originally posted on a Chinese social media platform, quickly spread across different online communities.

One of the videos reportedly showed Bit being embraced by a woman, while another clip captured the alleged idol chatting with a group of women outside the venue. Yeonggwang, on the other hand, was allegedly seen standing outside the club with a woman, both focused on their phones.

The original uploader claimed that the nightclub, located in Gangnam’s Sinsa district, is a known hotspot for lesser-known idols.

The videos quickly gained traction and were met with backlash as celebrities are often criticized for such activities, especially in South Korea. However, fans rallied in Yeonggwang and Bit's defense, arguing that idols are human beings who deserve personal lives outside of their careers. An X user, @nhxtls wrote,

"wow humans doing normal human things. just like you they can go to a club in their free time. being an idol is a job. they are normal people, let them be themselves in their free time. it’s none of your business. you’re a jealous person who films them without their permission."

Many international fans were especially vocal, questioning why the idols were being scrutinized for simply spending time at a club. They stated that being an idol is a profession and that idols should not be judged for engaging in social activities in their free time.

"Work is different, private life is different.Take care of your own life, not someone else's life," an X user wrote.

"So you calling out them for being an idol does people with dreams has no life other than entertaining fans like you," a fan remarked.

"They are human. It's normal! What is not normal is that you expose their private lives on the networks- Don't you have something else to do?," a user commented.

"As a YK fan you shouldn’t jump at everything nor do you have a right to stalk and follow someone around for being human….you don’t own anyone they are there own person," a person remarked.

Some also pointed out that the issue of intense public scrutiny is particularly prevalent in South Korea, where celebrities often face backlash for actions that would be considered normal in other parts of the world.

"In korea you can't have fun as an idol they'll jinja keel you," a fan added.

"k fans are bitter and PATHETIC get a job," another person wrote.

More about VANNER's Yeonggwang, BAE173's Bit, and their respective groups

VANNER is a five-member group under VT Entertainment, consisting of Taehwan, Gon, Hyesung, Sungkook, and Yeonggwang. The group officially debuted on February 14, 2019, with their studio album V. Before their debut, they actively promoted in Japan in 2018. In 2023, Yeonggwang's group expanded its activities and signed a three-year contract with KLAP Entertainment.

Meanwhile, BAE173, managed by PocketDol Studio, debuted on November 19, 2020, with their first EP Intersection: Spark. The group originally consisted of nine members but currently operates as an eight-member act after the departure of Dohyon in 2023. The members are Hangyul, J-Min, Junseo, Yoojun, Muzin, Youngseo, Doha, and Bit

Their name, "BAE173," is derived from "Before Anyone Else," with the numbers symbolizing perfection and luck.

As of now, neither Yeonggwang, Bit nor any of the two labels have released a statement regarding the controversy.

