HYBE allegedly found reporting false information about NewJeans

On February 3, 2025, Team Bunnies, NewJeans fandom, issued a long notice to HYBE for purportedly spreading false information against the girl group. The fandom has accused HYBE of media play that has allegedly harmed NewJeans' reputation.

“HYBE-style media play, which is one of the factors that contributed to the breakdown of trust, has exceeded acceptable limits following the termination of the contract,” Team Bunnies alleged.

The fandom further alleged that media outlets illegally exploit personal information and publish false articles.

“Some media outlets are illegally using personal information and indiscriminately reporting articles containing false information without following proper fact-checking procedures for both parties, and the act of re-disseminating such articles by citing them has also reached a serious level,” Team Bunnies added.

As indicated in their statement, since April 2024, Team Bunnies has archived all publications issued by HYBE and some media outlets and prepared their own analysis data. The fandom also created a website for fans to report all the false information and malicious content they have noticed about NewJeans online.

They intend to submit all of it to the law agency defending the five members in the coming weeks as proof for the injunction trial.

NewJeans members terminated their contracts with HYBE and ADOR in November 2024

On November 28, 2024, NewJeans members conducted an emergency press conference to announce the cessation of their contractual partnership with ADOR.

They declared that HYBE and its subsidiary, ADOR, failed to fulfill their terms within the stipulated timeframe, resulting in the termination of their contracts effective November 29, 2024. After their contracts were terminated, the girls started to engage in independent activities.

According to a Bunnies statement, ADOR filed a restraining order application to maintain the NewJeans members' agency status and prevent them from getting into advertising deals. Furthermore, the girl group fandom complained about ADOR's alleged media play, claiming that the firm failed to acknowledge it.

“We hope that HYBE and ADOR will contest the breach of contract, including the leakage of personal information, in court rather than through a public opinion battle, and we look forward to a swift court decision confirming that ADOR is no longer the members' agency and cannot interfere with their activities,” Team Bunnies stated.

The fandom urged HYBE and ADOR to stop interfering with media companies, allegedly engaging in collusive business practices, and taking actions that hampered the careers of girl group members who were no longer under their control.

Furthermore, the fanbase rejected any possibility of settlement because the case had already been filed with the court. They added that their complaint covered users of previously difficult-to-track networks such as Twitter (X), YouTube, and Instagram.

The fandom provided specific details about these targeted people in the final report. They stated that they are still gathering malicious posts and have found situations that require legal action. They intend to take immediate action this month as well.

In related news, NewJeans members created their own social media pages following the termination of their contracts with the companies. Due to an ongoing lawsuit, they are still not allowed to use the group’s moniker, so they created the account under the username @jeanzforfree.

