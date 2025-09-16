HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk questioned by police for 13 hours+ in alleged IPO fraud case, leaves without comment

On September 15, 2025, HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk spent nearly 14 hours with investigators over charges tied to the company’s 2019 market debut. Police called him in as a suspect for allegedly breaking the Capital Markets Act. According to the officers, Bang and former HYBE staff told shareholders that no public listing was planned while setting up a shell firm with a private equity partner to shift shares. Authorities suspect Bang received nearly 30 percent of that profit, totaling around 190 billion won, close to $140 million. Bang arrived at the financial crimes unit in Seoul’s Mapo District at 10 am. Before going inside, Bang said (The Korea Times reported), “I am sorry for causing concern with this matter. I will faithfully cooperate with today’s investigation.” The questioning wrapped up at 11:48 pm, lasting 13 hours and 48 minutes. Bang left the building guarded by two men. Reporters asked if he had taken the money or worked with the equity fund, but he kept quiet and got into a black car waiting outside. HYBE later responded, saying,“It may take some time, but we will fully explain that the listing at the time was carried out in compliance with laws and regulations.”Investigators will review his statement before deciding on the next move. Police raided HYBE in stock fraud investigation with Bang Si-hyuk vowing cooperationKoreanUpdates! @KoreanUpdatesLINKPolice have searched and seized HYBE headquarters in Yongsan-gu, in relation to suspicion of fraud and unfair trading by #BangSihyukIn July 2025, South Korean police raided HYBE’s Seoul headquarters over suspected unfair trading tied to its chairman, Bang Si-hyuk. Investigators entered core departments (including finance, legal, and accounting), gathering documents linked to the company's 2020 stock listing. Previously, police searched the Korea Exchange on June 30th. The Financial Supervisory Service had already passed the case on for deeper review earlier in the year. In a note to staff, Bang said he would work with investigators and explain his side. &quot;While I’ve instead focused on supporting BTS and other Hybe artists and advancing key business opportunities overseas, my continued time abroad has been prolonged. By returning to Korea, it will be easier for me to fully cooperate with the authorities to address these allegations and alleviate any stress or anxiety these events have caused our community,&quot; the multinational conglomerate's founder stated (per The Korea Herald).The 53-year-old added, “As founder and chairman, I feel a deep sense of responsibility to do everything in my power to ensure nothing takes away from the hard-earned attention and praise your work continues to receive.&quot;He added that he would wait for the official decision. The inquiry continues, and no charges have been filed so far.The case is being examined under South Korea’s Capital Markets Act. The Financial Supervisory Service, under prosecutors’ direction, is also looking into the case.