HYBE faces allegations of enforcing unfair “non-compete” agreement clauses on former employees

On November 21, 2024, Sports Kyunghyang reported that HYBE faced scrutiny for allegedly forcing unfair clauses on former employees. This includes a "non-compete" agreement where it states that within a year after their resignation, former HYBE employees are not allowed to work or collaborate with employees of the same or comparable organizations.

Furthermore, within a year after their resignation, employees are not allowed to start or run businesses that are identical to or comparable to their previous employer.

The "non-compete" clause is a standard practice followed globally by tech conglomerates to prevent the leak of company secrets and information to competitors. However, Sports Kyunghyang reported that in the South Korean entertainment industry, a "non-compete" agreement has never been followed. Law Firm Jongjeon's attorney Noh Jong-eon told the news outlet:

Trending

"The scope of the non-compete clause is very comprehensive, so it has the potential to infringe on the freedom of employees to choose their jobs. Regarding the validity of non-compete agreements, the Supreme Court has ruled that ‘freedom to choose a job and the right to work are fundamental rights of the people."

Expand Tweet

HYBE responds to its "non-compete" agreements for workers, citing it's to protect company secrets

According to Sports Kyunghyang, HYBE established a "permanent" retention period for the confidentiality agreement for former workers which is a violation of the Personal Information Protection Act. Attorney Noh Jong-eon said:

"Personnel-related documents should not be kept longer than the legal retention period, and all documents should be destroyed within 5 days after the legal retention period expires. Failure to do so may result in a violation of the Personal Information Protection Act."

Meanwhile, HYBE responded to the ongoing scrutiny of its "non-compete" agreement and stated that a review panel legally analyses the documents submitted by an employee when they resign. The company added:

"The non-compete is a measure that takes into account the characteristics of the industry where creative work such as content production is the main focus, as it prohibits transfer to a similar or identical company or related sales activities that could leak the company’s trade secrets for one year after leaving the company."

HYBE also added that the "non-filing" agreement allows the company to acquire and retain documents and data created by the employees during their tenure.

Expand Tweet

In other news, HYBE faced public backlash for its leaked internal report where the 18,000-page document allegedly contained demeaning remarks about idol groups. The document's 2,000 pages were shared at the National Assembly Audit on October 24, 2024.

Later, HYBE CEO, Lee Jae-sang, apologized by acknowledging the inappropriate document on October 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback