  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “I AM NOT OKAY”—My Dearest Nemesis’ viewers in a frenzy over Choi Hyun-wook’s shirtless tattoo scene

“I AM NOT OKAY”—My Dearest Nemesis’ viewers in a frenzy over Choi Hyun-wook’s shirtless tattoo scene

By Nandini S I
Modified Feb 18, 2025 13:43 GMT
Fans swoon over Choi Hyun-wook
Fans swoon over Choi Hyun-wook's transformation in the first episode of My Dearest Nemesis (Image via Instagram.com/@tvn_drama)

My Dearest Nemesis, starring Choi Hyun-wook and Moon Ga-young, premiered on February 17, 2025. In the first episode, fans got to see how the lead characters first met, along with the introduction of secondary cast.

Ad

Clips from episode 1 of My Dearest Nemesis went viral and fans were in awe of Choi Hyun-wook's physical transformation and chemistry with Moon Ga-young. The fans had a variety of reactions to Choi's new look, sporting a tattoo. Here's what one user wrote:

"I AM NOT OKAY WTF BAN JUYEON?!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"This drama is gonna be so good dare i say DOTY," a user wrote.
"Stuff of fever dreams lol," a fan replied.
"I haven't even started watching the drama yet im ady blushing asf," a fan wrote.
Ad

Fans noticed the dragon tattoo on Ban Ju-yeon's back as well—symbolic of the character's online gaming name Black Dragon. The tattoo dragon moved animatedly across Ju-yeon's back, spewing smoky breath as his eyes shone red.

"THIS SCENE OH MY GOD?!?!" a fan wrote.
"Ending the episode showing his back tattoo and him pulling her against the wall in slowmo we’re back we’re so back," a fan mentioned.
Ad
"The whole episode is a peak comedy but why did THIS scene have to be so insanely HOT ?????" a user wrote.

All you need to know about My Dearest Nemesis

Ad

My Dearest Nemesis is adapted from the webtoon He's a Black Dragon by author Hye Jin-yang. The drama follows Ban Ju-yeon and Baek Su-jeong who first met in an online game, sixteen years ago. In the first episode, young Su-jeong is humiliated when she finds out the user Black Dragon, whom she has a crush on, is younger than her. She is in high school, whereas he is in middle school.

Ad

Ban Ju-yeon never gets over the rejection. He continues playing the game as Black Dragon, but Su-jeong and him eventually grow apart. Years later, Su-jeong is the top employee at a company and Ju-yeon is appointed as the new head of the department. Hilarity ensues when the two come face to face once again.

Episode 2 of My Dearest Nemesis will premiere on February 18, 2025. The drama will run for a total of 12 episodes until March 25, 2025.

Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी