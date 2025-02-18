“I AM NOT OKAY”—My Dearest Nemesis’ viewers in a frenzy over Choi Hyun-wook’s shirtless tattoo scene

My Dearest Nemesis, starring Choi Hyun-wook and Moon Ga-young, premiered on February 17, 2025. In the first episode, fans got to see how the lead characters first met, along with the introduction of secondary cast.

Clips from episode 1 of My Dearest Nemesis went viral and fans were in awe of Choi Hyun-wook's physical transformation and chemistry with Moon Ga-young. The fans had a variety of reactions to Choi's new look, sporting a tattoo. Here's what one user wrote:

"I AM NOT OKAY WTF BAN JUYEON?!"

"This drama is gonna be so good dare i say DOTY," a user wrote.

"Stuff of fever dreams lol," a fan replied.

"I haven't even started watching the drama yet im ady blushing asf," a fan wrote.

Fans noticed the dragon tattoo on Ban Ju-yeon's back as well—symbolic of the character's online gaming name Black Dragon. The tattoo dragon moved animatedly across Ju-yeon's back, spewing smoky breath as his eyes shone red.

"THIS SCENE OH MY GOD?!?!" a fan wrote.

"Ending the episode showing his back tattoo and him pulling her against the wall in slowmo we’re back we’re so back," a fan mentioned.

"The whole episode is a peak comedy but why did THIS scene have to be so insanely HOT ?????" a user wrote.

All you need to know about My Dearest Nemesis

My Dearest Nemesis is adapted from the webtoon He's a Black Dragon by author Hye Jin-yang. The drama follows Ban Ju-yeon and Baek Su-jeong who first met in an online game, sixteen years ago. In the first episode, young Su-jeong is humiliated when she finds out the user Black Dragon, whom she has a crush on, is younger than her. She is in high school, whereas he is in middle school.

Ban Ju-yeon never gets over the rejection. He continues playing the game as Black Dragon, but Su-jeong and him eventually grow apart. Years later, Su-jeong is the top employee at a company and Ju-yeon is appointed as the new head of the department. Hilarity ensues when the two come face to face once again.

Episode 2 of My Dearest Nemesis will premiere on February 18, 2025. The drama will run for a total of 12 episodes until March 25, 2025.

