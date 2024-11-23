"I believe in destiny, miracles, and..." — What Comes After Love star Lee Se-young on love, upcoming drama Motel California, & more (EXCLUSIVE)

Lee Se-young, who recently featured in What Comes After Love, sat for an insightful conversation with Sportskeeda about her role, Choi Hong, in the Korean-Japanese joint project drama. Lee Se-young has established herself as a prominent actress by showcasing her versatility in dramas like Doctor John, The Red Sleeve, The Law Cafe, The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, and more.

With her latest role as Choi Hong, Lee Se-young has captured the fans' hearts with her performance which illustrates complex emotions through the Korean and Japanese languages. For the uninitiated, What Comes After Love is a cross-cultural drama based on the novel Things That Come After Love, a collaboration between South Korean author Gong Ji-yeong and Japanese writer Hitonari Tsuji.

As the drama delves deep into themes like love, fate, regret, and healing, Lee Se-young shed light on this subject during the interview:

“I believe in destiny, miracles, and unchanging love. While I once tried not to believe in them to avoid getting hurt, I now think people change, but their core essence does not.”

Lee Se-young dishes about working with Sakaguchi Kentaro, her character Choi Hong, multicultural projects, and more

Lee Se-young spoke with Sportskeeda's Inaas Fatima Khan about her views on her recent drama What Comes After Love. The Memorist actress opened up about how she molded herself in the role of Choi Hong: From learning Japanese language and culture to also focusing on the changes Choi Hong goes through in the five-year leap the drama takes.

She also showed her enthusiasm in working on more such multicultural projects, including Indian films that go beyond national boundaries in the future. For her future goals, Lee Se-young revealed gearing up for her upcoming show, Motel California alongside Marry My Husband star Na In-woo, which is set for a 2025 release. Fans may anticipate a never-before-seen side of Lee Se-young as an actress in her upcoming drama.

Q.) This is your first collaboration with Kentaro Sakaguchi, and fans have praised your on-screen chemistry. Do you have any special memories with him?

I feel grateful for the compliments. Instead of special moments, I have many small, pleasant memories. For example, we communicated by speaking each other’s languages—he spoke Korean, and I spoke Japanese. There were moments of misunderstanding due to intonation changes, but these instances were heartwarming rather than difficult.

Q.) Choi Hong is a bright girl who goes through a phase of loneliness in Japan which eventually changes her personality with time. Were there any difficulties portraying the shifts in Choi Hong’s emotions and traits after five years?

Rather than a challenge, I focused on differentiating her before and after the five years. Her emotions and circumstances required changes in tone, expression, and even her wardrobe. If Japan five years ago reflected warm yellow tones like spring, her later years in Korea felt like cold blue hues, symbolizing a broken person. I tried to convey this emotional shift visually as well.

Q.) Is there a memorable scene in What Comes After Love that has left a lasting impression on you? It could be happy or sorrowful.

The scene where Choi Hong rejects Song Min-jun’s (played by Hong Jong-hyun) proposal stands out. The line that resonated deeply with me was:

“Even if I had met you first, married you, and had three kids with you... if he came along, my heart would have still dropped. It wasn’t about who I met first.”

Lee Se-young as Choi Hong in What Comes After Love (Images Via Instagram/@coupangplay)

Q.) If you could rewrite the ending of What Comes After Love, would Choi Hong eventually end up with Song Min-jun?

Having experienced a fateful love, I don’t think Choi Hong could be with anyone else.

Q.) If Lee Se-young were Choi Hong’s friend, what advice would you give her after her painful breakup with Aoki Jungo?

I don’t think I’d have any advice to offer. I would simply stay by her side. If I had to console her, I’d remind her that even though they broke up, the moments of love they shared were blessings.

Q.) The drama revolves around love, fate, and regret. Do you personally believe in destiny, or you think love is something we carve out for ourselves?

I believe in destiny, miracles, and unchanging love. While I once tried not to believe in them to avoid getting hurt, I now think people change, but their core essence does not.

Lee Se-young as Choi Hong in What Comes After Love (Images Via Instagram/@coupangplay)

Q.) The drama was a joint Korea-Japan project involving Japanese culture and language. Do you see yourself participating in similar projects or Indian films in the future?

Working in a vast film market like India or other new environments would be exciting and a great opportunity for growth as an actor. I hope to see more cross-cultural projects that transcend language and national boundaries.

Q.) Over 27 years in the entertainment industry, you’ve played diverse roles. Is there a specific genre you want to explore?

I don’t have a specific genre in mind. I want to challenge myself in diverse projects, whether noir, sci-fi, or action.

Q.) What can fans look forward to in 2025? Are you preparing for any new dramas or films?

In 2025, I’ll be greeting fans with the drama Motel California. It’s currently in production, and I’m excited to showcase a new side of myself. I hope for your support and anticipation.

Q.) Do you have a message for your Indian fans?

I've heard that Korean works are gaining interest in India, and I want to thank my fans for their support from afar. I hope there will be more opportunities for new projects that allow us to connect. I look forward to meeting and communicating with my fans in person someday.

About Lee Se-young starrer What Comes After Love

What Comes After Love tells the tale of Choi Hong, a South Korean girl who is fluent in Japanese and pursues further education in Japan. There, Choi Hong meets and falls in love with Aoki Jungo, portrayed by Sakaguchi Kentaro, a Japanese man who is a budding author.

The two form a strong emotional connection. However, they go through a painful break-up which turns their life upside down. They coincidentally reunite after five years in Korea, but Choi Hong makes her way to the next chapter in her life, while Aoki Jungo has regretful emotions intact in his heart.

The drama is available on Coupang Play and Rakuten Viki for streaming.

