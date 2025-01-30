“I am definitely NOT fully recovered!”— Zhao Lusi pens 2025 New Year’s letter to fans addressing concerns surrounding her recent hospitalization

On January 29, 2025, Hidden Love actress Zhao Lusi shared a New Year’s letter, addressing her fans via the Chinese social media app, Weibo. She wrote a long letter with Chinese New Year greetings, along with her current health status, following her hospitalization in late December 2024.

In her letter, she mentioned that she hasn’t fully recovered yet and also shared some details about her active recovery process. As per the translation of an X user, @wonwoncity, Zhao stated in her letter:

“Since I’ve accepted my situation, I want to share more about my positive and active recovery process. I realize I may have overlooked the discomfort some fellow patients might feel, and I sincerely apologize for that. But please "rest assured". I am definitely NOT fully recovered!"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Zhao also talked about depression in her letter. She called depression a long-term battle.

“Depression is a “long-term battle.” But whether it remains “long-term” or becomes “short-term” with more effort. We can at least TRY to make it shorter. What if we see “depression” as a debt collector? You can’t just make it disappear unless you settle the debt. So to me, the focus isn’t WHEN I will be cured, but HOW I will put in the effort to heal,” Zhao stated.

Zhao Lusi mentioned about her loss of speech in her New Year’s letter

The actress regretted that she never made a record of her daily life, therefore, she started maintaining a little journal to record the details of her life. She realized this after she lost her speech due to her Conversion and Anxiety Disorder.

“Later on, my loss of speech came along with reading difficulties. I started keeping a little journal, but… only I could understand what I wrote.” Zhao mentioned.

Expand Tweet

Zhao Lusi also emphasized that irrespective of the outcomes, she would now prioritize her emotions over other things. She said she would say everything she wanted to, and share her perspectives, while protecting her own interests.

“I might as well prioritize my emotions! I'll say what I want to say. Being able to share different perspectives and attitudes, avoiding spreading false information or defamation, while protecting my own interests and emotions,” Zhao stated.

Zhao Lusi also shed light on how she read psychology books to have a better understanding of her illness. In addition to reading books, she also spoke to her fellow patients to have their insight on the illness. She revealed that she was currently emphasizing producing endorphins and stimulating serotonin as required for her recovery.

She stated that she consistently consumes sweets to elevate her serotonin levels, which provides her with brief instances of happiness. She additionally disclosed her long-term therapeutic strategy, which involved the enhancement of endorphin production.

She stated that consistently being kind to others has caused her significant hurt. Consequently, as an aspect of her treatment, she exhibited an increased willingness to commit to the right therapy and seek validation via her development.

Zhao Lusi noted that her friends created a chat room for her, whereby they shared humorous memes, recovery tips, and amusing photographs to aid in her rehabilitation. She additionally wrote about her friends, who have consistently supported her, even for the little improvements in her condition.

While filming Almost Lover, Zhao Lusi was hospitalized in Shanghai. Supporters were alarmed by viral wheelchair photos of the star. On January 1, 2025, Zhao then divulged her Dissociative [Conversion] Disorder and Anxiety Condition diagnoses.

Most recently, on January 26, the actress’ studio shared her recovery video via Weibo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback