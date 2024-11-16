"I definitely don't trust this man" — Internet reacts to BELIFT LAB CEO denying ILLIT-NewJeans' planning proposal plagiarism allegations

On November 15, 2024, OSEN reported that BELIFT LAB (a HYBE subsidiary) denied all allegations of copying NewJeans' planning proposal to create and debut their girl group, ILLIT. Kim Tae-ho, BELIFT LAB CEO, stated that they acknowledge NewJeans' achievements and said,

"I don’t think there was any team that considered debuting or debuted after NewJeans debuted that wasn’t influenced by NewJeans. I think that NewJeans’ achievements are truly amazing. We have to acknowledge that."

He continued:

"I’ve consistently said that Illit has never copied Director Min and New Jeans’ ideas. That’s clear. If we were to prove that we didn’t copy, we would need this much data, so we can’t tell the public to read it all. That’s why, as I said at the National Assembly audit, this issue needs to be dealt with in court..."

For the unversed, on November 12, Hankyoreh Newspaper reported that they obtained a document allegedly proving that the HYBE subsidiary copied NewJeans' planning proposal, which was created by former ADOR CEO, Min Hee-jin. Both girl groups' proposals had similar designs, fonts, templates, and content.

Meanwhile, on November 15, 2024, fans reacted to BELIFT LAB CEO Kim Tae-ho's rebuttal of the plagiarism accusation. One fan said that they would never believe anything he said and wrote:

"I don’t understand anything about Illit members’ personas, so I can't really say anything about them. However, I definitely don't trust this man. He was questioned on the spot and couldn’t answer, and his statements contradicted each other, it’s clear he’s always trying to lie in one way or another."

Netizens criticized both HYBE and BELIFT LAB for allegedly lying constantly.

"That guy is an arrogant coward like his boss (BSH) who knows nothing other than to respond with lie after lie. If he wasn't just another subordinate, he wouldn't show his face either, but he's bitter because he had to apologize several times before the National Assembly," one fan wrote.

"I won't blame the girls because they have spoken so I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt. It's just BELIFT throwing them under the bus as always to protect HYBE and themselves," another fan wrote.

"I really hate how hybe uses illit as a shield so hate is deflected away from them throughout this whole situation when the illit girls have done nothing wrong and tokkis play right into it and direct hate towards illit," one other fan added.

Others highlighted how BELIFT LAB has been trying to use ILLIT as a shield. They stressed that the group has members who are below the age of 18 and shouldn't be dragged into the feud.

"Ngl I feel he’s putting words in those girls mouth nj and illit are around the same age," one fan said.

"It’s really easy to hate ILLIT instead of the company, the same way it’s easier for stans to blame every bad thing on MHJ because they have a face to direct the anger at. But we must remember these girls are around the same age as the NJ girls. They’re being used as shields," another fan commented.

"Always use the under age members as defender.. Newjeans also have the underage members!! Well the under age members also have right to speak up the truth, very proud of newjeans," one other fan remarked.

BELIFT LAB CEO says that NewJeans allegedly got preferential treatment since the second year of debut unlike others

Kim Tae-ho told OSEN that both ILLIT and NewJeans sometimes share the same styling rooms in the HYBE building. However, NewJeans got a separate styling room in the second year of their debut, unlike any other K-pop idol group of HYBE.

"To give a small example, while the artists reserve the shared styling room in the Yongsan building when they need it, New Jeans has had its own styling room since its second year of debut. Whether it is discrimination or special treatment, the members of HYBE are well aware of it."

He added that the plagiarism accusations went viral on the day of ENHYPEN's comeback release. The boy group is another K-pop band under BELIFT LAB, which debuted in 2020. Kim Tae-ho elaborated that these false accusations have also affected ENHYPEN, who have no connection or involvement in the ongoing feud.

Kim Tae-ho stated that ILLIT has been affected by the ongoing conflict and was baffled when NewJeans' Hanni accused ILLIT's manager of allegedly instructing the group to ignore Hanni. The NewJeans member claimed on September 11, 2024, on YouTube live that she overheard the manager while entering the styling room on the fourth floor of the HYBE building.

BELIFT LAB CEO Kim Tae-ho said:

"In particular, when the 'ignoring incident' broke out, the members were really shocked. The members knew the facts clearly. They asked why they were doing this. Did the CEO do something wrong? Did they do something wrong? I think they were scared to go on stage."

BELIFT LAB has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Min Hee-jin for defamation, as per OSEN's report.

