“I didn’t think much of it”— Lee Yi-kyung talks about the mention of his ex-girlfriend Jung In-sun in his recent acceptance speech

On Monday, January 20, the latest episode of the talk show Jjan-han hyung Shin Dong-yup was released on YouTube, featuring guest appearances by Lee Yi-kyung, Kwon Sang-woo, and Hwang Woo-seul-hye. The actors appeared on the show to promote their upcoming movie Hitman 2, which is slated for premiere on January 22, 2025.

Kwon Sang-woo humorously conversed with Lee Yi Kyung about his acceptance speech at the 2024 APAN Star Awards. He stated:

"Yesterday, when I saw you accept your award, you mentioned your ex-girlfriend. I thought you were in Hollywood!"

In response, Lee Yi-kyung grinned awkwardly and shared his thoughts on mentioning his ex-girlfriend, Jung In-sun, during his acceptance speech. The actor stated:

"(Jung In Sun) was in the same space. Since we dated a long time ago and it was a public relationship, I didn’t think much of it. But I received more calls about my acceptance speech than congratulations."

Lee Yi-kyung added that he had originally expected to marry in his twenties but is now approaching 40.

"I used to think I’d get married in my 20s, but now I’m nearing 40,” Yi-kyung added.

Lee Yi-kyung mentioned Jung In-sun during his acceptance speech at the APAN Star Awards night

Lee Yi-kyung received the Male Excellence Award in a Mid-length Drama for his role in the time-traveling romance drama Marry My Husband at the 2024 Seoulcon APAN Star Awards. Meanwhile, his ex-girlfriend, Jung In-sun, was honored with the Female Acting Award in the Short/Web Drama category for her performance in Opening - Grand Shining Hotel.

During his acceptance speech at the awards night, Yi-kyung mentioned how his nomination allowed him to interact with other superstars, like Kim Tae-ri. He also expressed gratitude to the jurors for allowing him to meet Jung In-sun and congratulate her on her award during the ceremony.

“For those who know, I’m deeply grateful to the judges who made it possible for me to meet Jung In Sun. Congratulations to Jung In Sun on her award,” Lee Yi Kyung said in his speech.

Listening to this, Jung In-sun appeared to laugh at the mention, indicating that the couple separated harmoniously.

The 2024 APAN Star Awards ceremony took place on December 28, 2024, at Seoul's Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) Art Hall.

For those unaware, Lee Yi-kyung rose to prominence in the 2018 drama Welcome to Waikiki, during which his romantic relationship with co-star Jung In-sun was exposed to the public. Reportedly, they dated for a year but split up just months after their relationship became public.

More about Lee Yi-kyung

Lee Yi-kyung, a 36-year-old South Korean actor, made his acting debut in 2011 and first gained notoriety for portraying a rebellious student in the adolescent drama School 2013. He also played supporting roles in drama series like My Love from the Star (2013) and Descendants of the Sun (2016).

Yi-kyung rose to prominence with his first major role in Welcome to Waikiki (2018), which proved practically fruitful for the actor. He later portrayed the lead in the critically acclaimed film Children of Nobody.

The actor received another major opportunity with his significant role in the 2024 romantic show Marry My Husband. He played an irredeemable villain, further showcasing his versatility on screen.

Most recently, he appeared as the male protagonist in the 2024 rom-com drama Marry You.

