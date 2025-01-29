“I hope it happens”- Actor Wi Ha-joon comments upon the viral fan theory about BTS’ Taehyung being a part of Squid Game’s season 3

Actor Wi Ha-joon, who portrays Hwang Jun-ho in Squid Game, was interviewed by India Today on January 28, 2025, and was questioned about the possibility of Taehyung joining Squid Game season 3. The actor was asked this during an “X or O” game with the interviewer. However, his response left fans even more curious. Flustered but composed, he cleverly avoided giving a direct answer.

“Oh, V will be appearing? I hope it happens,” he shared.

His smart deflection left fans speculating whether he truly knew something or if he was simply playing along. This playful response has only heightened the anticipation among fans eager to find out more about the rumored connection between Squid Game and Taehyung.

Wi Ha-joon appears on India Today and answers questions about Squid Game, Taehyung, and more

Ever since BTS’ Taehyung donned a red jumpsuit reminiscent of Squid Game during one of BTS' world tours in 2021, fans have speculated about his possible involvement or connection to the show. This speculation reignited in 2022 when Lee Jung-jae, the series' lead actor, shared a photo with V, showcasing their meeting. This sparked fans' curiosity about the duo's acquaintance.

The rumors gained traction again on January 2, 2025, when the release date for Squid Game 3 was officially announced to be June 27. Fans quickly linked this date to a cryptic reference to the number "27" in one of Taehyung's Instagram posts a month prior. While no official confirmation has been made, the buzz surrounding his potential contribution to the series continues to grow.

As these rumors circulated, both Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-joon, two of the main actors in the series, were asked about the BTS star's possible involvement during a BuzzFeed UK interview. Wi Ha-joon laughed off the question, while Lee Jung-jae provided a vague reply.

“I can’t say anything about that,” he said.

The question resurfaced during a recent interview with India Today, where Wi Ha-joon maintained his ambiguous stance on the answer. His response left fans wondering whether he was avoiding the question or genuinely unaware, further fueling the growing possibility of V's involvement.

Wi Ha-joon, who plays the role of Hwang Jun-ho, has his own complicated storyline in the series. His character, a detective, infiltrates the deadly "Squid Game" to search for his missing older brother, Hwang In-ho, who is revealed to be the mysterious Front Man overseeing the brutal competition. The unresolved story of Jun-ho’s quest to uncover his brother’s fate and the game's secrets will be a key focus of the upcoming and final season.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating Squid Game 3, set to premiere in June, to uncover whether Taehyung has any role in the series.

