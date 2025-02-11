“I was impressed by her" — Aimee Lou Wood praises BLACKPINK's LISA's performance in The White Lotus Season 3

Aimee Lou Wood commended Lisa’s acting debut in the upcoming The White Lotus Season 3. The show is back with another season, once again featuring a cast of well-known actors.

Lisa as Mook in The White Lotus Season 3 (Image via YouTube/Max)

At The White Lotus season three premiere on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at Paramount Theater in Los Angeles, Wood spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Lisa’s performance. She commented on the BLACKPINK singer’s acting, saying:

“I was impressed by her. It's a big first scene and she's so lovely and open. She and Tayme, like their storyline, is one of my favorite of the Season."

The latest season features actors such as Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, and Aimee Lou Wood. Joining the ensemble is Thai rapper and singer Lalisa Manobal—better known as Lisa from BLACKPINK. She’s making her acting debut as Mook, a health mentor at the Thailand resort. However, details about her character are still under wraps.

Wood plays Chelsea, a lively Mancunian in a relationship with the much older Rick, played by Walton Goggins.

BLACKPINK Lisa’s Latest Single to Debut in The White Lotus season 3

Lisa is making her acting debut in season 3 of the Emmy-winning series The White Lotus. Along with her role, she released a new single, BORN AGAIN, featuring Doja Cat and Raye, on February 7.

The fourth single from her upcoming album Alter Ego has been approved as part of the third season's soundtrack. On Wednesday, February 5, Lisa shared a snippet of the track on Instagram with the caption:

"Find yourself at @thewhitelotus feeling refreshed, renewed, and BORN AGAIN. Stream the new season of The White Lotus on @streamonmax on February 16th at 9PM."

Further, Lisa will reveal her first full-length solo album, ALTER EGO, on February 28. The album follows the launch of her independent label, Lloud, under which she has already released ROCKSTAR and New Woman.

The 27-year-old debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016 with the song Boombayah as the group’s main dancer, lead rapper, supporting vocalist, and youngest member (maknae in K-pop). She formed the group alongside Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé.

In 2021, the songstress took her first steps as a solo artist with the release of LALISA, a single album that performed well commercially. The title track set records and received awards, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop.

In 2023, Lisa parted ways with YG Entertainment to pursue independent projects. However, she continues to be a member of BLACKPINK while also working on solo music and other ventures.

The White Lotus is set to stream on Max on February 16, 2024.

