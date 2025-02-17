"I'll remain youthful for a long time"- Byeon Woo-seok talks about youth, past, and upcoming project in the latest interview with Elle Korea

On February 17, 2025, the South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok graced the cover of Elle Korea for its March issue. The outlet released varied pictorials featuring the male artist in exquisite Prada outfits, followed by an interview. The male artist discussed various topics during the conversation, including youth, past works, upcoming projects, and other details.

Ad

Byeon Woo-seok has cemented his position in the South Korean entertainment industry through projects that center on youth and one's growth, including 20th Century Girl, Lovely Runner, and others. He mentioned that if an individual dreams and tackles challenges, he or she is living their youth. He added, as translated by Soompi:

"I believe that as long as you dream and take on challenges, even in that very moment, you are living your youth. It doesn’t have to be something grand; even the smallest things count. So, I think I’ll remain youthful for a long time."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Byeon Woo-seok revealed that he wanted to act in the upcoming drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince as soon as he read the script

Ad

During the interview with Elle Korea, Byeon Woo-seok revealed the reason he wanted to be a part of the upcoming drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince. He confessed that immediately after reading the script, he felt that he had to be part of the project. The actor further elaborated that he hoped that viewers would see a new side of his, which he never presented before. The male artist described that he was personally excited about the series.

Ad

The Lovely Runner actor discussed how he felt proud of himself after having a successful year in the industry. He mentioned, as translated by Soompi:

"I'm grateful for everything that has come my way this year and plan to give my all as I move forward with them. I believe that giving my best in every moment of life is the only way I can truly be proud of myself. I want to hold on to this mindset and continue to maintain it."

Ad

Ad

For those unversed, Byeon Woo-seok rose to prominence both internationally and domestically after playing the role of Ryu Sun-jae in the time travel and romance drama Lovely Runner. The series was adapted from the web novel titled The Best of Tomorrow, authored by Kim Bbang. He was the male protagonist and acted alongside Kim Hye-yoon.

Meanwhile, the male artist has appeared in several hit series throughout his career. These, include Strong Girl Namsoon, Moonshine, Record of Youth, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Eulachacha Waikiki Season 2, and other shows.

Ad

The upcoming drama, Wife of a 21st Century Prince is slated for release in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback