"I love him so much" - Fans praise BIGBANG's G-Dragon for prepaying 2,632 drinks at birthday cafés across Korea

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has received wide appreciation for a thoughtful gesture toward his fans ahead of his 37th birth anniversary on August 18. To celebrate the occasion, he has arranged a special treat at fan-organized birthday cafés across South Korea.According to an announcement from his agency, G-Dragon prepaid for a total of 2,632 beverages that will be distributed for free on his birthday. The number was calculated by covering 188 drinks each at 14 participating cafés. The figure “188” was chosen as a symbolic reference to “FANPLUS ONE” and his birth year, 1988.The complimentary beverages will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis on August 18, 2025. Netizens have praised the idol’s generosity, with many fans sharing affectionate reactions online.Following the announcement, social media was filled with messages from fans. They expressed their admiration for the BIGBANG member’s generosity. One fan commented on X:&quot;He's so kind to his fans i love him so much.&quot;Many highlighted how the rapper had always made an effort to give back to his supporters, even on occasions meant to celebrate him. On X, fans recalled his past gestures, praised his kindness, and shared how meaningful his actions touched them.ْ @thereauzLINKwhen he found out last year that his fansite ‘AlwaysGD’ threw a birthday cafe event for fans, he messaged her saying he’d pay for everything. This year, he organized a total of 14 cafes across Korea to give out free drinks돌고래밥🐬🍚🫶🏻 @jezkwonLINKnow look at this angel 😭 it's his birthday but he paid for his own cake so his fans can celebrate it together with him on stage, and now he's gifting fans in korea over 2000 cups of free drinks at the fan-organized birthday cafes... I just 😭😭😭 지용오빠 늘 사랑받고 행복하게𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮 ☘️👑💎 ₈₁₈🎱 ₁₂₁₄🐰 @_amorxamarilloLINKmy baby always celebrating his bday by gifting other people 🥺 so preciousMany explained that his thoughtful actions reflected the kind of person he had always been, both on and off stage. Admirers praised not only his generosity toward fans but also the respect he showed to those around him.Cak_3y @Cak_3y2019LINKHe is so loved by his fans because he gives his fans back too. ❤ genuinely love him so so much ❤❤BADASSBITCH🐉#ISTANDWITHGDRAGON @KWONIII88888LINKHe is generous to everyone. Fans, friends, Fam, Military unit and even his crew. He wasn’t the villain kpoppies want him to be and even their faves and the whole industry knows who is GDRAGON behind the stage and that is why they admired him that much.FunMustard @felixucaLINKYeah, he is kinda perfect. 👌💛BIGBANG's G-Dragon treats fans to free birthday café drinksIn the K-pop community, it is common for fans to celebrate an idol’s birthday by hosting themed café events, featuring decorations, photo displays, and exclusive cup sleeves. Visitors usually purchase drinks to take part in the celebration. G-Dragon, however, has decided to cover the cost himself this time, allowing fans to enjoy the drinks without charge.The organizers of the event shared an official notice, announcing the special gift event arranged at the fan-run cafés on G-Dragon’s birthday. The message added that the initiative was meant to thank fans for their unwavering love and support for the BIGBANG member. &quot;On August 18, in celebration of our eternal artist G-Dragon’s birthday, we have prepared a small gift at the birthday cafés hosted by our FAM members to express our gratitude for your constant love and support,&quot; the organizers' notice read.The organizers also outlined important details for the upcoming event. They confirmed that the celebration will take place on Monday, August 18, 2025, with timings based on the operating hours of each participating café.They further clarified several key points for attendees. All FAM members who support and love G-Dragon will be eligible to receive the special gift.BONAMAN@DRAGON-G👑 @DragonsOnlyZoneLINKGenerous KingOnly the beverage options specified in the announcement will be available free of charge, and the benefits may vary depending on the policies of each café. Visitors are encouraged to check individual café notices for accurate information.The complimentary drinks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. To allow as many fans as possible to take part, each person will be limited to one drink per café.Since the supply is capped, beverages may run out quickly. Organizers added that no separate announcements will be made regarding stock levels. Once a café’s allocation is exhausted, updates will be shared in real time through official notices.They also emphasized the importance of maintaining order during the event. As there will be no dedicated on-site staff, fans are asked to avoid causing inconvenience to the cafés or surrounding businesses.Finally, they noted that event details may be subject to change depending on local circumstances on the day. Fans are therefore urged to read the guidelines carefully before attending.In other news about G-Dragon, on August 12, Sports Chosun reported that the idol and YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk were under investigation. This came after a composer allegedly claimed YG copied his track G-DRAGON and released it as My Age Is 13 in G-Dragon’s 2010 Shine A Light album. Police raided YG’s offices as part of the probe, while the agency denied the allegation, citing a title mix-up during 2009 concert preparations.