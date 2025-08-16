  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "I love him so much" - Fans praise BIGBANG's G-Dragon for prepaying 2,632 drinks at birthday cafés across Korea

"I love him so much" - Fans praise BIGBANG's G-Dragon for prepaying 2,632 drinks at birthday cafés across Korea

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Aug 16, 2025 12:22 GMT
G-Dragon (Image via Instagram/@xxxibgdrgn)
G-Dragon (Image via Instagram/@xxxibgdrgn)

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has received wide appreciation for a thoughtful gesture toward his fans ahead of his 37th birth anniversary on August 18. To celebrate the occasion, he has arranged a special treat at fan-organized birthday cafés across South Korea.

Ad

According to an announcement from his agency, G-Dragon prepaid for a total of 2,632 beverages that will be distributed for free on his birthday. The number was calculated by covering 188 drinks each at 14 participating cafés. The figure “188” was chosen as a symbolic reference to “FANPLUS ONE” and his birth year, 1988.

The complimentary beverages will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis on August 18, 2025. Netizens have praised the idol’s generosity, with many fans sharing affectionate reactions online.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following the announcement, social media was filled with messages from fans. They expressed their admiration for the BIGBANG member’s generosity. One fan commented on X:

"He's so kind to his fans i love him so much."
Ad

Many highlighted how the rapper had always made an effort to give back to his supporters, even on occasions meant to celebrate him. On X, fans recalled his past gestures, praised his kindness, and shared how meaningful his actions touched them.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Many explained that his thoughtful actions reflected the kind of person he had always been, both on and off stage. Admirers praised not only his generosity toward fans but also the respect he showed to those around him.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BIGBANG's G-Dragon treats fans to free birthday café drinks

In the K-pop community, it is common for fans to celebrate an idol’s birthday by hosting themed café events, featuring decorations, photo displays, and exclusive cup sleeves. Visitors usually purchase drinks to take part in the celebration. G-Dragon, however, has decided to cover the cost himself this time, allowing fans to enjoy the drinks without charge.

Ad

The organizers of the event shared an official notice, announcing the special gift event arranged at the fan-run cafés on G-Dragon’s birthday. The message added that the initiative was meant to thank fans for their unwavering love and support for the BIGBANG member.

"On August 18, in celebration of our eternal artist G-Dragon’s birthday, we have prepared a small gift at the birthday cafés hosted by our FAM members to express our gratitude for your constant love and support," the organizers' notice read.
Ad

The organizers also outlined important details for the upcoming event. They confirmed that the celebration will take place on Monday, August 18, 2025, with timings based on the operating hours of each participating café.

They further clarified several key points for attendees. All FAM members who support and love G-Dragon will be eligible to receive the special gift.

Ad

Only the beverage options specified in the announcement will be available free of charge, and the benefits may vary depending on the policies of each café. Visitors are encouraged to check individual café notices for accurate information.

The complimentary drinks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. To allow as many fans as possible to take part, each person will be limited to one drink per café.

Since the supply is capped, beverages may run out quickly. Organizers added that no separate announcements will be made regarding stock levels. Once a café’s allocation is exhausted, updates will be shared in real time through official notices.

Ad

They also emphasized the importance of maintaining order during the event. As there will be no dedicated on-site staff, fans are asked to avoid causing inconvenience to the cafés or surrounding businesses.

Finally, they noted that event details may be subject to change depending on local circumstances on the day. Fans are therefore urged to read the guidelines carefully before attending.

In other news about G-Dragon, on August 12, Sports Chosun reported that the idol and YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk were under investigation.

This came after a composer allegedly claimed YG copied his track G-DRAGON and released it as My Age Is 13 in G-Dragon’s 2010 Shine A Light album. Police raided YG’s offices as part of the probe, while the agency denied the allegation, citing a title mix-up during 2009 concert preparations.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications