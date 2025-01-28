"I'm so ready for this banger"— Fans react to the teaser of BLACKPINK Jennie's upcoming single Love Hangover with Dominic Fike

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently dropped the announcement of her forthcoming single Love Hangover in collaboration with American rapper Dominic Fike. This comes days after surprising her fans with the new single Zen and upcoming concerts titled The Ruby Experience.

Jennie shared a sneak peek of this track on her social media, which is releasing on January 31. She is all set to release her solo album, Ruby, on March 7. The album has 15 tracks and features artists such as Doechii, Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, FKJ, and Kali Uchis.

Jennie already topped the chart last year with another single from the album Mantra. The track became the highest-charting female solo K-pop song to peak on the UK singles chart then.

Trending

After Jennie shared a song snippet on her socials, fans expressed their anticipation and excitement on the internet. One fan wrote,

"I'm so ready for this banger."

Expand Tweet

Fans continued to praise the singer and the track.

"LOVE HANGOVER MIGHT BECOME MY FAVORITE JENNIE SONG CAUSE THE TONE AND THE MELODY?? SHE IS DEFINITELY NOT PLAYING," another fan remarked.

"can't wait for this masterpiece," a fan posted on X.

While fans were going ga-ga over Jennie's vocals and the song's vibe, many also discussed their thoughts about the lyrics and what that implied. One fan wrote on X,

"With the line "it got me pouring for two" does she mean...?"

"Nooooo my girl’s n a toxic relationship too?!!!" another fan remarked.

Many netizens regarded the song as being a perfect Valentine's track. A fan reacted,

"Perfect for Valentine’s Day."

Jennie's announcement post for Love Hangover sparked curiosity about its concept

Jennie spiked fans' interest with a unique announcement post on January 27. She posted a picture of a heart-shaped tombstone with Love Hangover and the schedule for its release. Artificial blue flowers also surround this tombstone in a glass vase on each side.

Another behind-the-scenes picture shared by Jennie revealed her lying in a coffin. Fans speculated that the song's concept has something to do with heartbreak.

Jennie's Solo Love Hangover release schedule (Image Via Instagram@jennierubyjane)

Jennie's solo album Ruby is scheduled to be released on March 7. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Jennie revealed that she wants to inspire young women, and one of the key messages of her album is to understand and stick up for yourself.

Jennie also released her solo track, Zen, on January 24, which her fans celebrated for being visually brilliant and artistic. The album would be launched by Jennie's own label, ODD ATELIER.

Jennie's upcoming events include concerts, Coachella, and a probable BLACKPINK comeback

Jennie has a busy year ahead. With the release of her solo album Ruby on March 7, she is starting the year on a very promising start. The release of her debut album will be followed by concerts in three cities called The Ruby Experience.

Jennie will hold concerts in Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul on March 6, 10, and 16, respectively. She is also slated to perform at Coachella this year, where the official lineup includes her BLACKPINK bandmate Lisa.

YG has also hinted about a possible BLACKPINK comeback and world tour this year on his YouTube channel.

Love Hangover will be out on January 31 at 2 pm KST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback