“I have never rapped for a woman to get her attention”— T.O.P hilariously reacts to his character Thanos’ viral scenes from Squid Game 2

Squid Game 2 cast member T.O.P, aka Choi Seung-hyun, went viral on social media for his character Thanos's rap scene, in which he flirted with a woman. Thanos's rap for Kang Mi-na (Song Ji-woo) in the show received hilarious responses from viewers across the world.

On January 28, 2025, Netflix K Content released the reaction video of T.O.P watching his character's scenes in Squid Game 2. Choi Seung-hyun was part of one of the most popular K-pop boy groups, BIGBANG. As a rapper, he has released several songs with rap verses over the last twenty years. However, he said he has never rapped to attract a woman like Thanos.

“I'm really cringing. A true legend wouldn't call himself a legend. I've rapped for more than 20 years of my life, but I have never rapped for a woman to get her attention. So I was nearly losing my mind while filming,” he said in the video.

Trending

Former BIGBANG member T.O.P reacts to his dance scene during the merry-go-round in Squid Game 2

Ex-BIGBANG member T.O.P, widely known for his rapping skills, returned to the industry as an actor in the Netflix hit sequel Squid Game 2. On January 28, Netflix K Content unveiled a video where T.O.P is seen reacting to Thanos’ viral scenes, including the merry-go-round dance. Many viewers believe Thanos’ carousel game dance move was an ode to BIGBANG’s hit track BANG BANG BANG.

In an interview with Chinese Zhongshi News Network Entertainment, he said it was unintentional. Reacting to the carousel game in the drama, T.O.P revealed that he thought of doing classic cowboy moves.

"I thought of typical cowboy moves. Since the lyrics go like, 'Round and round we go.' I improvised this move. I think it fit well and went perfectly with the lyrics."

Expand Tweet

He further shared that director Hwang Dong-hyuk helmed his viral dance move with Nam-gyu (Roh Jae-won). At first, he said he did not understand the reason behind the choreography, but he soon realized that the scene would be hilarious, given the characters' state.

"It was the director's idea to hook arms and circle around. I wasn't sure at first but then I realized it would be hilarious since both characters have a few loose screws by this time. I figured it would be a really funny scene and danced like my soul was already far gone."

Choi Seung-hyun thanked viewers and netizens who indulged in the online challenge and recreated the scene.

"Unexpectedly many people did the challenge online, and I'm thankful; it made such an impression worldwide,” he said

More about T.O.P’s character Thanos

Choi Seung-hyun played Thanos, a rapper whose real name is Choi Su-bong, in Squid Game 2. After losing money in a failed cryptocurrency investment, Thanos went into heavy debt and decided to join Squid Game as number 230 to win the cash prize.

However, he gets irrational and behaves violently in the game due to drug usage. Fans and viewers have found his character hilarious despite the negatives, which include him being the reason behind a few people's deaths in the show.

Squid Game 2, starring Lee Byung-hun, Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-jun, Im Siwan, Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, and many more, is available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback