“I personally don’t think I deserved it” — BLACKPINK’s Rosé opens up about her “toxic” ex that inspired her writing on the upcoming album, Rosie

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, Apple Music host Zane Lowe posted a clip of BLACKPINK's Rosé addressing her past toxic relationship in The Zane Lowe Show. The episode will be aired on December 4, 2024, ahead of her debut solo album, Rosie, releasing on December 6.

In the teaser clip, Rosé expressed how she once wrote a song, The Ex, inspired by her personal relationship experience.

"That's almost actually was supposed to be called 'The Ex'. We started writing it being like, 'Oh my god, it's about time. We talked about 'The Ex' a bit too much. It's about time to rewrite a song called, 'The Ex'. But then we came up with a better punchline. So we put it in that section and I was like, 'I need to talk about it.'"

She shared that she was stuck in a horrible relationship for years, which she believes she never "deserved." She conveyed her appreciation for having reached a point in her life when she no longer felt the need to discuss it and was able to produce an album.

"I think that was like something that was living with me for a few years. I personally don't think I deserved it but it was there. Like, I am actually shocked that today I can wake up and be like I can actually don't talk about it anymore. Because I am grateful that I got to do this album because I used to talk about it so much."

More about BLACKPINK member Roseanne Park MBE, aka Rosé's latest solo endeavors

BLACKPINK members Rosé, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo terminated their solo contracts with YG Entertainment in December 2024. While Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo established their individual companies, Rosé signed with the YG Entertainment subsidiary, The Black Label, on June 17, 2024.

On September 27, 2024, she signed a global partnership deal with Atlantic Records and released her comeback solo single, APT., with Bruno Mars. The track debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first K-pop female soloist to achieve this milestone. She also became the first BLACKPINK member to enter the Top 10 of the music chart.

On November 16, her song, APT., peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100. She is set to release her debut solo studio album, Rosie, with 12 English songs on December 6.

In other news, Rosé collaborated on an original soundtrack for the Apple TV+ series Pachinko season 2. She sang the reprised version of Coldplay's Viva La Vida. The song is not available on any music streaming platforms.

