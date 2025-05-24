"I don't reuse devices" — Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk, Lee Jung-jae, and Lee Byung-hun dissect fans' theories on upcoming season 3

Squid Game's director Hwang Dong-hyun and cast members Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun recently appeared on a video uploaded on Saturday, May 24, by Netflix Korea on their YouTube channel. The video featured the three answering fans' questions and reacting to theories on the upcoming third season. With Squid Game 3 slated to release on June 27, they dropped hints for what's in store for the new season.

One of the theories was from a fan who tried to predict the possible games that could be expected in the upcoming season. They explained that there could be hints in the scenes of the first two seasons that would reveal the games in the third season. However, the director debunked this theory and stated that he didn't take the same approach that he took for season 2.

"In season 1, we drew the games on the walls, and as people were eliminated, you could get hints about the next game by looking at the walls. That was an Easter egg I hid. But I would never do the exact same thing in Season 2. Frankly, the drawings on the walls have nothing to do with the games. I don't reuse devices like that. I can tell you that for sure," Hwang Dong-hyun said.

Squid Game's Hwang Dong-hyuk, Lee Jung-jae, and Lee Byung-hun explore fans theories on season 3

Netflix Korea's latest video featuring Hwang Dong-hyuk, Lee Jung-jae, and Lee Nyung-hun had them read questions and fan theories regarding the third season of Squid Game. As they continued to read these questions, one of the speculations was about the relationship between two Squid Game characters. The fan wrote that Young-il could be the son of Oh Il-nam since they're both lactose intolerant.

On the other hand, another fan explained that the actor David Lee, who played VIP 3 in the show's first season, might be the character infiltrating the games, Min-su.

"He has an English name, which is David. So they saw the name and thought he must be one of the VIPs, because the names of the cast that played the VIPs were in English in the credits. The VIPs actually make an appearance in season 3. You can watch season 3 to see if Min-su, Lee David, is one of them," the director said as a response to the theory.

Additionally, there was also a theory from a fan who stated that the final game more or less seemed likely to be a one-on-one match between Seong Ki-hoon and Young-il. To this, the actor Byung-hun replied that this one-on-one battle had actually been the underlying theme of the second and third seasons of Squid Game.

"The underlying theme of seasons 2 and 3 is that battle. That's the main structure," he said.

Dong-hyuk also added to this.

"Gi-hun tries to prove his faith in humanity, while the Front Man stands by his own convictions. Ultimately, it's a clash between these two beliefs. And it will continue in season 3," he said.

They were also asked if someone would still want to become the Front Man even after taking home about 900 million KRW without any taxes. Lee Jung-jae commented on how he wondered about the innate human nature to seek power and questioned why everyone seems to yearn for more power.

As these fan theories continue to float across the internet, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting the release of Squid Game 3.

