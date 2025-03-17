"I swear this woman does not rest" — Fans react as MAMAMOO's Solar announces comeback in April with 2nd single album 'Want'

MAMAMOO's Solar has announced a comeback with a new single album on her social media. Titled Want, the single album will be released on April 2, 2025.

Fans were excited to receive an update on the singer's new music. Though the singer has been active otherwise with her YouTube channel, Solarsido, fans were excited to receive an update on the singer's new music. They took to social media to express their happiness:

"I swear this woman does not rest," tweeted a fan on X.

The video teaser for the MAMAMOO member's upcoming single album Want features retro game-themed music with 2D sketch artwork appearing with each slide transition. There are sketches of hearts, cake, letters, flowers, and gifts as the video progresses with a striking colorful palette.

"If it's a mamamoo member I'm listening, btw didn't she just finish doing a musical show what a woman," wrote a user.

"Lets gooooo I'm so ready," said another user.

"I want it NOW," added a fan.

Fans were eager to figure out what the new music from the Honey hitmaker will sound like. They were also anxious to see if the bar would be raised with the new comeback. According to Newsen, this upcoming song is said to be "filled with" the singer's "bright energy that matches the spring."

Several fans expressed that they cannot wait for the release date, with some also referring to her project Solar Emotion.

"I pray this one is good. I haven’t smiled since her Emotion releases," commented a fan.

"WANT" is literally all i think about when it comes to solar, so true," wrote another fan.

"Yeeeeeeeeeees I'm going to cry dhksakh," added a user.

MAMAMOO's Solar: A look at the singer's solo journey in the world of music and acting

Kim Young-sun, popularly known as Solar, debuted with RBW's K-pop girl group MAMAMOO in 2014 with members Hwasa, Wheein, and Moonbyul. She had been actively pursuing her solo music ventures by recording song covers and the Solar Emotion project.

However, she officially made her solo debut in 2020 with the single Spit It Out. Her first EP as a soloist, 容: Face, was released in March 2022 with the lead single Honey. In the same year, she ventured into performing in musicals with the play Mata Hari. She concluded that chapter in February this year with a final performance of Mata Hari.

The singer, alongside Moonbyul, is also a part of the group's subunit, Mamamoo+. The duo made its debut on August 20, 2022. Along with her solo music ventures, the artist has also been active as a judge and mentor on several music reality shows. Further, the rest of the members of MAMAMOO have been focusing on their solo and sub-unit projects for quite some time now.

