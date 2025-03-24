“I think the director had the hardest time” — Lee Byung-hun acknowledges The Match filming struggles amidst Yoo Ah-in’s drug scandal

On March 21, 2025, MyDaily News reported that Squid Game star Lee Byung-hun opened up about the challenges faced by the production team, director, and cast of The Match amid Yoo Ah-in's drug controversy. During a recent press conference, Lee Byung-hun expressed immense relief that The Match secured a theatrical release—

"Everyone who participated in the movie must have had a hard time, thinking, 'What if it doesn't get released?' But I think the director had the hardest time. More than anything, I wanted to see the director's smile so badly," he said.

Lee Byung-hun also praised Ah-in's performance, asserting that the young actor demonstrated immense dedication in preparing for his role. He remarked,

"During filming, he was a quiet and reserved person. Looking back, I think it was a process of creating this character. I thought, 'In order to create the character of Lee Chang-ho, I tried not to lose my feeling even on set.' I think he did a great job playing his role."

The Match delves into the intricate dynamics between Go master Cho Hun-hyun (Lee Byung-hun) and his prodigious disciple, Lee Chang-ho (Yoo Ah-in). Set against the backdrop of the 1980s and 1990s, the narrative explores themes of mentorship, rivalry, and the personal sacrifices involved in the pursuit of excellence in the strategic board game of Go.

Written and directed by Kim Hyeong-ju, the movie is set to be released on March 26, 2025.

Hellbound actor Yoo Ah-in's drug scandal, legal proceedings, and sentencing

Yoo Ah-in, a South Korean actor, was caught up in a drug scandal in 2023. He is well-known for the film Burning and the Netflix series Hellbound. The scandal surfaced in February 2023 when South Korean police began investigating the actor for the alleged illegal use of propofol.

The Times of India reported that the actor allegedly received propofol injections 181 times from 2020 to 2022, misrepresenting their use as cosmetic. Police raised suspicions of frequent substance use, prompting an intensive investigation into the actor. Following this, the Hellbound actor underwent drug tests after being summoned to the police station several times.

His test results returned positive for drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, and ketamine. In response to the drug testing results, another investigation was launched into his usage and how he obtained the drugs. On September 4, 2024, the Seoul Central District Court found Yoo Ah-in guilty of habitual illegal drug use under the Narcotics Control Act and sentenced him to one year in prison.

The fall from grace due to the drug scandal was both swift and far-reaching for Yoo Ah-in's career. Several major brands severed ties with the artist less than a day after his conviction. He was also dropped from Hellbound season 2 and replaced by Our Beloved Summer actor Kim Sung-cheol.

