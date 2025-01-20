"I wonder how it feels like meeting the most handsome man" — Fans react as BTS' Jin shows up at Jini's Lamp with Chef Baek Jong-won

BTS’ Jin is all over social media following his visit to Jini's Lamp store in Yesan alongside star chef Baek Jong-won. As per the reports, Jini's Lamp store, as well as the alcohol brand IGIN, is co-owned by the Moon singer and the Culinary Class Wars chef Baek Jong-won. Jini's Lamp store is located in Yesan-ro, Yesan-eup, Yesan-gun, in Chungcheongnam-do Province.

On January 20, 2025, several videos and clips of Jin visiting the Jini's Lamp store presumably for the first time started to circulate online. As the BTS vocalist entered the store, fans who were already in the store were caught by surprise as they saw their favorite artist in person.

Furthermore, fans online were excited by the BTS member's visuals and outfit as he was seen entering the store alongside the chef. Fans took to X to express their delight at the idol's new sighting.

Trending

“I wonder how it feels like meeting the most handsome man i'd probably passed out," said a fan.

Expand Tweet

Many fans flooded social media with praises for the idol's visuals, calling the fans who got to meet the idol "so lucky."

How can people be so lucky every single damn time? and I’m here watching, overly jealous. happy for them though,” said a fan.

“So handsome and now wearing a GUCCI cap with HAPPY design. and the people in the store were so lucky to see him,” added another fan.

Many fans also mentioned the reaction of the fans who met the idol in the store, with some joking that they would be "speechless and breathless" during the meeting.

“The girl was so brave to be able to utter words. If that was me, speechless and breathless for the entire time,” wrote a netizen.

“The armys saying hello and trying not to freak out,” added another netizen.

“The hyperventilating in the background- (I'd do the same),” said a netizen.

Some fans also reacted hilariously to the idol's casual visit to the store, also jokingly asking about applying to work there.

“CEO Kim checking & meeting his staff .. where can I apply to work there,” stated a fan.

“so he just casually walk in his company on a monday like that?” reacted a user.

More about BTS’ Jin and Baek Jong-won's reported store in Yesan and alcohol drink

According to Hangkyung, South Korean chef Baek Jong-won and K-Pop singer Jin of BTS joined forces to invest in an agriculture corporation reportedly named Yesan Doga. The agricultural corporation marked the beginning of its business of producing distilled alcohol known as IGIN (Gin). IGIN is a ready-to-drink alcohol made with natural elements, including fruits like apples, plums, and watermelons, largely produced in Yesan City, which is also Chef Baek's hometown.

According to @igin_sns, the official social media of the alcohol drink, the first pop-up store introducing the drink was held between Friday, December 20, and Tuesday, December 24, 2024, in Seongdong-gu, Seoul. Meanwhile, the launch of the Jini's Lamp store took place on December 20, 2024, in Yesan with a grand opening.

Notably, the pre-opening of the store was held between December 16 and 19, 2024. Jini's Lamp is a store that runs between 11 am KST to 7 pm KST, and accepts payment through online mode or through credit cards, the store is cashless.

Visitors must carry an identification card, for instance, a driving license, mobile ID, passport, and more, to purchase any drink. BTS' fans who plan to visit may keep in mind that the daily stock of the products is limited and may be sold out early.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback