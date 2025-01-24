"Im convinced he has a secret family to feed" — Fans react to Ju Ji-hoon's back-to-back roles, including The Remarried Empress with Shin Min-a

Ju Ji-hoon continues to dominate the screen with an impressive lineup of projects spanning 2024 and 2025. According to a report from South Korean media outlet IZE on January 24, 2025, Ju Ji-hoon has been approached to play a lead role in the upcoming drama The Remarried Empress alongside Shin Min-a and Lee Jong-suk.

Ju Ji-hoon, known for his versatility, starred in four major productions in 2024, including the television series Blood Free, Love Your Enemy, and Light Shop, as well as the film Project Silence. On January 24, 2025, his latest series, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, premiered on Netflix.

Fans are now buzzing with excitement over reports of Ju Ji-hoon being offered one of the lead roles in the fantasy palace romance drama The Remarried Empress, based on a popular webtoon. However, his agency confirmed that he was reviewing the offer but had not finalized his decision yet.

Trending

Nevertheless, excited fans took to social media to share their reactions to Ju Ji-hoon’s packed schedule and his potential role in The Remarried Empress. One fan humorously remarked,

"im convinced he has a secret family to feed."

Expand Tweet

"first born probably about to enter boarding school somewhere in Europe lol," joked ankther fan.

"thankful for his secret family, he was missing for too long HE IS NEVER LEAVING," commented this netizen.

"He went on a 3 year kdrama pause after Jirisan (and the postponed filming of Kingdom: Crown Prince) and came back with a vengeance to become the face of employment 3 dramas in 2024. 1 in 2025 and another upcoming one," wrote one X user.

"this is his forth drama within a three month period he's like the bruno mars of kdramaland..what debts do you have and how much are they," one individual commented hilariously.

Fans are also eagerly anticipating Ju Ji-hoon’s potential role in The Remarried Empress, where he is expected to portray the female lead’s first husband.

"I dont know how they'll adapt it. But i like this casting," said this webtoon reader.

"eh I swear he's going to be a sovieshu??!! How should I react to this lol because I'm not ready to see him become a red flag guy," shared this individual on X.

"Naaauuur, how am I gonna hate Sovieshu fully if you're playing it," wrote one fan.

However, many have expressed concerns about his packed schedule, worrying that the actor might be overworking himself. While fans admire his dedication, some hope he takes time to rest between projects to maintain his health.

"seeing him receive many projects certainly brings excitement as fans. on the other hand, it has potential to raise some risks. excessive workloads can induce to exhaustion, which will eventually influence the quality of his performance," said this X user.

Expand Tweet

Ju Ji-hoon reportedly cast in a lead role in drama adaptation of The Remarried Empress with Shin Min-a and Lee Jong-suk

The Remarried Empress, based on a popular web novel of the same name by Alpha Tart (알파타르트), follows the journey of Nabiye, the ideal empress of the Eastern Empire who is married to Emperor Sobieshu. Despite her impeccable reign, her marriage crumbles due to Emperor Sobieshu’s affair.

Initially enduring the situation with grace, Nabiye’s tolerance wanes upon overhearing Sobieshu’s promise to make his mistress the new empress. Faced with this ultimate betrayal, Nabiye makes a bold decision to take charge of her future. If she cannot retain her position as empress, she resolves to reclaim her dignity by seeking a new path.

After their divorce, her journey leads her to Prince Heinri of the Western Kingdom, a powerful and influential figure, eventually finding love and becoming empress once more. The story, which has a massive fan base, is also being serialized as a webtoon with the same name.

Ju Ji-hoon is reportedly considering the role of Emperor Sobieshu, Nabiye’s first husband. As the central source of conflict in the narrative, Sobieshu is depicted as a morally flawed yet irresistibly charismatic figure.

As reported by JTBC on October 10, 2024, Shin Min-a will take on the lead role of Nabiye, while Lee Jong-suk reportedly has been cast as Prince Heinri in this upcoming drama adaptation of The Remarried Empress. Min-a’s character, Nabiye, is a perfect empress whose life takes a dramatic turn due to the betrayal.

Meanwhile, Jong-suk’s Heinri Ales Lazlo, the crown prince of the Western Kingdom, is a powerful and influential figure. Heinri’s love for Nabiye leads him to ascend the throne, where their shared ambitions align, cementing their bond as a royal couple.

Expand Tweet

Ju Ji-hoon leads Netflix’s first medical drama The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Meanwhile, Ju Ji-hoon stars in Netflix Korea’s first original medical series, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. Adapted from the popular web novel Trauma Center: Golden Hour by Hansanleega, which was serialized on Naver Webtoon in 2019, the show delivers a high-stakes medical drama.

Ju Ji-hoon plays Baek Kang-hyuk, a brilliant trauma surgeon with experience from war zones. Now leading a trauma team at a top university hospital, Baek tackles critical surgeries and rescue missions under extreme pressure. His ultimate goal is to revolutionize Korea's trauma care by creating a cutting-edge trauma center, despite personal and professional challenges.

The series explores not only the adrenaline-fueled action of the medical field but also the unbreakable camaraderie of Baek’s team. Besides Ju Ji-hoon, it features Choo Young-woo, Ha Young, Yoon Kyung-ho, and Jung Jae-kwang.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback