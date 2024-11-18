"Imagine a Collab"- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Rosé reveals Taylor Swift giving her phone number

During an exclusive interview with the media outlet i-D on November 18, 2024, BLACKPINK's Rosé revealed how the American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift provided her phone number to the K-pop idol, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The unplanned encounter with the Enchanted singer took place at the Electric Lady Studios in September 2023.

As the K-pop idol was working tirelessly on her forthcoming studio album Rosie, Taylor Swift offered a hand. She gave her phone number to BLACKPINK's Rosé in case the latter needed any guidance. The female artist added:

"I told her I'm such a huge fan, and I just had some questions. As soon as she met me, she's like, 'Spill, let me help you out. She gave me experiences and was so ready to help me. She gave me her number, and she's like, 'Let me know if you have any questions. 'Who does that? Like, you're Taylor Swift."

Subsequently, the excerpts from the interview circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement about the interaction between BLACKPINK's Rosé and Taylor Swift. An X user tweeted, expressing their desire to see the duo collaborate in the future:

"the music industry and the queen of kpop...imagine a collab."

The fandom showered praises on Taylor Switfy's supportive nature and the female artist's admiration for the former.

"Taylor Swift continues to prove why she’s not just an icon but also one of the most supportive artists out there. Rosé’s admiration for her is so relatable,"- a fan reacted.

"rosé's a-list status needs to be studied. she is on another whole level,"- a fan shared.

"Taylor Swift is truly supportive,"- a fan commented.

Many fans also stated that they loved the blonde artists and wished to watch them collaborate someday.

"Those are my fav babies... My fav blondies... Tay and Rosie... my loves,"- a user reacted.

"omg?! mother and daughter collab when,"- a user commented.

"Rosé expresses her admiration for Taylor Swift's kindness and generosity,"- a user mentioned.

BLACKPINK's Rosé revealed that Taylor Swift wanted to protect her

During the interview with the aforementioned outlet, BLACKPINK's Rosé confessed that she was grateful to Taylor Swift for providing her with insights at a time when she was feeling overwhelmed. She referred to the American singer as the "coolest" and a "girl's girl." The female K-pop idol mentioned the caring nature of the Enchanted singer and added:

"She was telling me – make sure to take care of this, this and this – like, logistics. She was trying to protect me. Me becoming solo, being independent, it’s not an easy thing. There are a lot of things I should be careful with, and she gave me a rundown on all the things I have to look out for. That was the coolest part – she’s killed it in the game, and she was kind enough to walk me through."

The K-pop idol's forthcoming album, Rosie, is slated for release on December 6, 2024.

