"In his idgaf era" — Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook's cigarette magic trick video from military goes viral after his 2023 smoking controversy

On January 24, 2025, a video featuring BTS member Jungkook performing a magic trick with a cigarette sparked widespread discussion online. Although the idol's face was not visible in the clip, his distinctive tattoos, voice, and signature laugh left fans certain it was him.

The video, reportedly shared by someone serving with the idol in the military, showed the artist skillfully making a cigarette vanish in a lighthearted trick that ended with laughter.

Fans also noticed Jungkook wearing a blue apron with his name on it, further confirming his identity. Jungkook, who has been serving his mandatory military duty since December 2023, is part of the cooking team in his unit. The source of the video remains unverified, with speculation that it was shared through a private messaging platform.

Trending

Regardless, it quickly gained traction on social media, captivating fans eager for updates about the singer. This latest video revived discussions about a 2023 incident when Jungkook was spotted smoking outside a restaurant in Los Angeles shortly after his 27th birthday.

Expand Tweet

At the time, the leaked clip sparked a mix of reactions, with some netizens criticizing him, while fans rallied in his defense, pointing out that the artist, an adult in his late twenties, was engaging in a legal activity.

The recent video reignited conversations around Jungkook's nonchalant attitude toward such controversies. Fans took to social media to discuss his ability to remain unbothered by polarized opinions, dubbing this phase of his life his "idgaf era." An X user, @LiVi67661, wrote:

"In his idgaf era!"

Expand Tweet

Fans appreciated his carefree demeanor, pointing out that he continues to live authentically, irrespective of public scrutiny.

"Yes! But he is an adult. I know we are concerned but guys that his life," a fan wrote.

"'He was smoking'dand it is one of the most normal things a human being might do!," an X user mentioned.

"i love the way he just doesn’t give a single f*ck anymore kkkk," a netizen added.

"president of idgafistan," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, others expressed amusement at his magic trick

"can we just focus on his magic trick, man… omggggg . yall don’t appreciate SH*TTT," a netizen wrote.

"Okay but he got tricks coz where did it even go," a user added.

"Graduated from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry," another fan remarked.

All we know about BTS' Jungkook's recent military updates and past smoking controversy

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, enlisted for his mandatory military service in December 2023, joining his bandmate Jimin. Both idols are currently serving together and are expected to complete their duties by June 2025. In the military, Jungkook has reportedly taken up a role in the cooking team, as per Koreaboo.

This is not the first time Jungkook has found himself at the center of discussions about his personal choices. In September 2023, he was spotted engaging in casual conversation while taking a smoke break on the streets of Los Angeles.

Expand Tweet

The incident also led to debates about whether the Still With You singer had violated California's smoking regulations. Some questioned if he was adhering to the state's laws, which restrict smoking in certain public spaces.

Fans quickly clarified that he appeared to be in a designated smoking area, emphasizing that there was no violation. Many also highlighted the absurdity of critiquing a nearly 30-year-old adult for engaging in a common activity.

Though the current video doesn't confirm if the BTS member was smoking or simply using the cigarette as part of the trick, it has once again brought attention to the idol's individuality.

Fans celebrated the lighthearted moment, describing it as a rare glimpse into his life while serving in the military and expressing their excitement for his eventual return alongside other bandmates in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback