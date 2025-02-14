"In her independent woman era"– Fans Excited as actress Kim Ji-won reported to take on a surgeon role in SBS's 'Doctor X: The Age of the White Mafia'

On February 14, 2025, a South Korean media outlet, Newsen reported that actress Kim Ji-won has been offered the lead role in the upcoming drama Doctor X: The Age of the White Mafia. If she accepts, this will mark her first project after the massive success of Queen of Tears. Her agency, Hi-Zium Studio, confirmed the news, stating,

Ad

“Kim Ji-won is positively considering appearing in the drama 'Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia'.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Doctor X: The Age of the White Mafia is a medical noir drama centered around Gye Soo-jeong, a genius surgeon who lives in exile due to a dark secret. Unlike conventional medical dramas, this series takes on a crime-thriller approach, portraying a doctor who saves lives and fights against corruption in the medical world.

The news of Kim Ji-won’s possible role in Doctor X has sparked excitement among fans. Many are eager to see her take on a powerful, independent role, different from her previous performances. An X user, @SooWonii24 wrote,

Ad

"Wait does this mean shes gonna be like the solo lead in the show with no romantic interest? In her independent woman era."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Social media is buzzing with discussions about whether she will be the sole lead or if a well-known male co-star will be cast alongside Kim Ji-won. Others expressed their excitement for the upcoming release.

"sbs antihero universe with a female lead again YES," a fan added.

"OH MY GOD. I’M LIVING FOR THIS INDEPENDENT ERA?? SHE ONLY THE MAIN LEAD?? IM SO SEATED," another person remarked.

Ad

"Thank you for this good news we are happy for her as her loyal and avid fan of Jiwon we are excited to see her again in this drama," a netizen commented.

"OmgGggG my girl JIWON is finally backkkk & As a SURGEON on top of that she is the only MAIN CHARACTER in a Noir kinda like drama," another person wrote.

Ad

With medical dramas gaining popularity in recent years, fans believe Kim Ji-won's Doctor X has the potential to be another major hit.

"WAITED ALMOST A WHOLE YEAR FOR THIS DAY KIM JIWON CASTING NEWS FINALLY," a fan commented.

"Woman centered, strong female lead, noir, medical, mystery. I prayed for times like this. Kim Jiwon never disappoints," an X user mentioned.

Ad

"I'm a sucker for medical dramas and a jiwon combo makes me floored," a netizen remarked.

All about Kim Ji-won and her notable works

Kim Ji-won has established herself as one of South Korea’s most versatile actresses. She first gained widespread recognition with The Heirs (2013) and Descendants of the Sun (2016), before securing leading roles in dramas like Fight for My Way (2017), Arthdal Chronicles (2019), and My Liberation Notes (2022).

Ad

Kim Ji-won's most recent project, Queen of Tears, became a global sensation, breaking records as the highest-rated tvN drama of all time, surpassing Crash Landing on You.

Expand Tweet

Ad

She played Hong Hae-in, a strong-willed chaebol heiress battling a terminal illness, alongside Kim Soo-hyun. The drama’s success cemented her status as a top Hallyu actress, earning her praise for her emotional depth and chemistry with her co-star.

The drama is currently in talks to be aired on SBS, with filming expected to begin later this year. The combination of suspense, action, and medical elements is expected to bring a fresh twist to the genre.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback