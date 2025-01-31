"In Italy, they call it Dolce far niente"- Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung talks about the biggest benefit of being alone

On January 31, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung disclosed the biggest benefit of being alone during an exclusive interview with SimInvest, leaving the fandom with thought-provoking ideas. The video was uploaded on Sinarmas Sekuritas' official YouTube channel. The male artist was asked about the most significant advantage of being alone. In response, V stated (as translated by X user @naver_taehyung):

"I really enjoy contemplation/reflection. Even when I’m with friends, I’m not the type to talk a lot. Sometimes, when being with friends, rather than having a conversation, just being together in silence is really comforting. When I have time alone, I think the best thing to do is… nothing. I think doing absolutely nothing when I am alone is my answer."

Subsequently, the Winter Ahead singer's idea of doing absolutely nothing during his alone time circulated among the fandom. They were ecstatic to hear BTS' V's take on the question. An X user compared his insightful thoughts with an Italian proverb, 'Dolce far niente,' which translates to the "sweetness of doing nothing."

"In Italy, they call it Dolce far niente (the sweetness of doing nothing), which means enjoying the moment without pressure. It helps when ure burned out or overstimulated with everyday life. u start appreciating the small pleasures of life," they stated.

The fandom stated that Kim Taehyung knew the importance of solitude after being surrounded by people for a decade.

"Taehyung, after spending more than 10 years living surrounded by people 24 hours a day, knows how to appreciate the value of silence and solitude. I love him," a user reacted.

"The way I am also like this. I understand why I connected to him so much. A teacher once said to us: you should never get bored alone. If being with your own thoughts makes you bored you are in big trouble," a user shared.

"My lovely ancient soul," a user commented.

Many internet users agreed with BTS' V's thoughts on being alone.

"There is no better friend than yourself, Taehyung,"- a fan shared.

"Spending time with self is equally important,"- a fan reacted.

"I like doing nothing too when I m alone my bias is just like me,"- a fan commented.

BTS' Kim Taehyung talks about revisiting moments from the past

During the Siminvest interview, BTS' Kim Taehyung was asked about which moment he wanted to revisit from the past. In response, he added as translated by X user @naver_taehyung:

"I don’t want to go back. If I have to go back and experience the same things, I don’t think I can endure them again. The hardships I went through have given me this freedom or maybe a little bit more… but that time, I couldn’t breath."

Kim Taehyung is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

