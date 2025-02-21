Industry Analysts name BLACKPINK's Rosé increasing US market revenue as the reported reason behind idol's departure form KOMCA

On Friday, February 21, following the announcement of BLACKPINK Rosé's departure from KOMCA, the Korean Music Copyright Association. The idol announced her copyright termination through the KOMCA website on February 20, which was approved by the organization after she applied for the same on October 31, 2024.

Following a three-month grace period, the termination was granted. This is also the first time a South Korean singer has withdrawn from the association in the last 22 years since Seo Taiji, the veteran South Korean singer who terminated his contract in 2003.

Following the same, many Industry Analysts, as reported by the South Korean media outlet, JoongAng Ilbo, commented on the possible reasons behind Rosé's departure. This departure from KOMCA would mean that instead of the songs created by a South Korean artist being copyrighted under the association, the artists would own their creations either by themselves or through an external record label.

Given that Rosé is housed under Atlantic Records, her copyrights will hereby be managed by the American publisher. The copyright revenue will be managed by the artist herself. During the Industry Analysts' analysis of this situation, they have named the reason stemming from her significantly higher earnings in the US market.

Following the release of her collaborative track with Bruno Mars, APT., and her solo debut album, Rosie, the idol has garnered a revenue in the US market that's ten times greater than her earnings in Korea, as reported by the Korean Herald.

Given that the revenue collection process from international markets through KOMCA can take up to a year, Industry Analysts said that the idol might've opted for a more direct way to process the revenue through her global label, Atlantic Records.

They also that it made sense since her international presence has been growing in her soloist career and the artists had chosen a more strategic shift to manage her music rights.

All you need to know about BLACKPINK Rosé's and her recent solo activities

BLACKPINK's Rosé or Roseanne Park is a New Zealander and South Korean singer-songwriter who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2012 alongside her fellow BLACKPINK members. She stands as a vocalist in the K-pop girl group. Additionally, she also kickstarted her solo career on the sidelines.

In March 2021, the idol made her debut solo through the release of her single album, R, which consisted of two tracks, Gone and On the Ground. In 2023, following the expiration of the BLACKPINK members' contract with YG Entertainment, they all chose to depart the agency as individual artists.

Regardless, their contract as a group, BLACKPINK, is still valid under YG Entertainment. Following this, the members either kickstarted their own labels or joined new agencies for their solo activities Rosé signed a management contract with The Black Label, a subsidiary under YG Entertainment.

The contract would aid her in the activities and releases focused provincially, in South Korea. Additionally, Rosé also signed with Atlantic Records in September 2024 for her international schedules. The same agency also houses other famous artists like Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, etc. In October 2021, she released her first solo track outside YG Entertainment, APT. feat Bruno Mars.

The track soon became an internet sensation and was seen topping many music charts. Soon, Rosé rolled out her solo debut studio album, Rosie, on December 2, 2024. The album held Toxic Till the End, as its title track. The album also received much recognition and positive reviews from fans and netizens. Most recently, YG Entertainment announced the 2025 BLACKPINK World Tour.

Following the group's two-year hiatus due to their focus on solo careers, a reunion is expected through the World Tour which will commence in July 2025. The members will make several stops across cities such as London, Paris, New York, Toronto, etc. Therefore, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the same.

