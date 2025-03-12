"Is he being serious"- Fans react as Kim Soo-hyun is alleged to have spread Kim Sae-ron's cousin's number, thinking it was the late actress’ instead

On March 10, 2025, Garosero Research Institute released late actress Kim Sae-ron's Kakao Talk Conversation with her cousin. It was disclosed that Kim Soo-hyun had allegedly spread her cousin's number to entertainment journalists under the pretext that it was hers.

According to Pannative Blogpost and Theqoo, it was reported that the Queen of Tears actor blocked Kim Sae-ron's phone number. Subsequently, she tried to contact him through her cousin's number.

Later, her cousin reportedly received multiple calls from entertainment journalists, one of them being Lee Jin-ho. He has been allegedly accused of collaborating with Kim Soo-hyun for harrasing her online.

The information about Kim Soo-hyun allegedly spreading Kim Sae-ron's cousin's phone number under the pretext that it was hers was disseminated on social media. Internet users were furious and shared multiple opinions about the ongoing controversy. An X user tweeted:

"Even if its her number you shouldn't have spread it istg. Is he being serious rn. He is literally way older than her why he act like this."

Netizens stated that they were angry at how Kim Soo-hyun allegedly spread Kim Sae-ron's cousin's phone number.

"I'm noticing the pattern of abusers trying to reveal the proofs that incriminate them first and I guess it's in hope of presenting themselves as nothing to hide? And to be able to manipulate the public reaction," a fan reacted.

"I'm speechless, man what... This is.. oh my god, I'm soo mad," a fan commented.

"It is really shameful if kim soo hyun really gave sae ron's phone number to the reporters to torment her! Whole world even children how evil the media can torment a person," a fan mentioned.

Many fans also mentioned that Kim Soo-hyun seemed evil.

"Oh this is just evil! He couldn’t just let her live," a user reacted.

"Highest paying actor in sokor but decided to drive a woman into the lowest point of her life and for what? So you deeply feel so insecure and sooo little that you have to go so far as destroying her life? To make you feel better as a human being? Ijbol i know what you are," a user mentioned.

"What a terrible and disgusting subhuman he is.. man is problematic," a user shared.

Dispatch reported that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's alleged relationship could not be disclosed due to age difference

On March 12, 2025, the South Korean media outlet released an article titled, "'I urge a quick repayment'..Kim Sae-ron, pressured by 700 million won." The publication confirmed their relationship through multiple sources. They added that testimonies were more true than false.

Dispatch added that a close acquaintance of Kim Soo-hyun added that since Kim Sae-ron's age was an issue, they could never admit being in a relationship. They regarded the duo's relationship as an open secret.

For those unversed, the female artist was found dead on February 16, 2025. The police declared her demise as suicide the next day.

