"It keeps getting worse"— Netizens react to the latest K-pop audition program, UNDER FIFTEEN, seating underaged and young contestants

On Thursday, March 13, South Korean entertainment studio Crea announced its K-Audition program, UNDER FIFTEEN, which is expected to air on March 31. The show was reportedly designed to showcase K-pop prodigies under the age of 15, and it also aims to form a young fifth-generation K-pop group comprising trainees from around the globe.

The announcement from Crea regarding the basics of the upcoming K-Audition program, UNDER FIFTEEN, reads:

"UNDER FIFTEEN is the world’s first audition to discover K-pop prodigies under the age of 15. Among the girls from over 70 countries worldwide, 59 talented participants have been selected, showcasing a variety of races, nationalities, and genres.

"These young stars will captivate audiences with their, “hexagonal charm”,—a combination of visuals, performance, and vocal talent—creating a new history for K-pop and thrilling fans around the world."

However, many netizens found this show to be troubling. People voiced their concerns about involving young and underage children in the entertainment industry and in the public eye. They also claimed that UNDER FIFTEEN exhibits exploitative tendencies that could harm the contestants.

"It keeps getting worse..," one X user said.

"wtf do you mean they’ve created a survival show called “UNDER15” which is… contestants aged between 9-15," said a fan on X.

"That is unacceptable. Disturbing. The people making this, watching this, and allowing their children to be on this should all be arrested," added another fan.

"“Under 15” mind u that kid isn’t even double digits this is foul," commented a netizen.

More netizens criticized the show's creators and supporters—

"“under 15” that name shouldn’t even be allowed the concept definitely shouldn’t be but worse she’s actually under 10 this is crazy will yall mfs finally admit there’s a problem," stated a fan.

"SHE WAS BORN YESTERDAY WHAT IS WRONG WITH YALLL ?!?!?2&:&2," added an X user.

""under 15" the intent couldn't be any more obvious, there is absolutely no reason someone in the SINGLE DIGITS should be an idol," said a netizen.

"that whole under 15 thing makes me sick to my stomach," commented another X user.

All you need to know about the upcoming K-Audition program, UNDER FIFTEEN

UNDER FIFTEEN is an upcoming South Korean idol audition program for girls, produced by the creators of previous audition programs, Miss Trot and Mr. Trot. It was created by Crea Studio and is scheduled to premiere on March 31.

A new episode of the show is expected to air every Monday at 9.10 pm KST on the Korean network MBN. The show was first announced by actress and producer Seo Hye-jin.

The announcement in June 2024 invited all females under the age of 16 to apply for the audition program. Here are all the MCs of the show, who will also serve as mentors and guides for the contestants:

Sandara Park

Daesung

Hur Young Ji

Hyojung

Son Dong Pyo

Jang Jin Young

Baek Kooyoung

Redy

UNDER FIFTEEN features approximately 60 contestants from around the world. Most of them come from South Korea, Thailand, Japan, and Hong Kong. The contestants are also divided into three groups: the Performance Group, the Multi Group, and the Vocal Group. Here's a list of all the contestants, their age ranges, nationalities, and the groups they belong to:

Performance Group

Alice (15-16, Japanese)

Choi Seo-yeon (12-13, Korean)

Chun Ji-ho (10-11, Korean)

Ham So-yul (11-12, Korean)

Himari (10-11, Japanese)

Im Ji-yul (12-13, Korean)

Ji Su-ho (10-11, Korean)

Kim Ye-bin (12-13, Korean)

Kyla (11-12, Thai)

Lee Eun-byul (11-12, Korean)

Lee Ye-bin (9-10, Korean)

Lim Chae-yoon (11-12, Korean)

Lina (13-14, Thai)

Meisa (14-15, Japanese)

Mito (15-16, Japanese)

Nozomi (13-14, Japanese)

Park Da-min (11-12, Korean)

Park Sua (15-16, Korean)

Sung Chae-won (13-14, Korean)

Yang Da-yeon (13-14, Korean)

Multi group

Anyapan (14, Thai)

Arin (14-15, Thai)

Choo Yeji (12-13, Korean)

Hwang Se-rin (9-10, Korean)

Hwang Seun-ga (12, Korean)

Janine (8-9, Thai)

Jaybie (15-16, Hong Kongese)

Jaybo (15-16, Hong Kongese)

Jung Choha (11, Korean )

Kim Ga-yoon (8-9, Korean)

Kim Min-seo (13-14, Korean)

Kim Na-yul (9-10, Korean)

Kim Se-ol (13, Korean)

Kim Yun-ji (15, Korean)

Kim Woo-joo (14-15, Korean)

Lee Hyo-bi (11-12, Korean)

Monika (15, Japanese)

Ommi (10-11, Thai)

Oh Seok-ryu (13-14, Korean)

Panpalin (10-11, Thai)

Riona (12-13, Japanese)

Sherrita (12-13, Thai)

Sun Chae-eun (9-10, Korean)

Yu Ha-yeon (11-12, Korean)

Vocal group

Ami (12-13, Japanese)

Ichika (12-13, Japanese)

Ingfah (11-12, Thai)

Jeong So-hee (8-9, Korean)

Jung Ha-yoon (15-16, Korean)

Khaopoon (13-14, Thai)

Kim Chae-eon (10-11, Korean)

Kim Ha-rin (8-9, Korean)

Kim Jo-oeun (13-14, Korean)

Kim So-yul (12-13, Korean)

Lee Na-rin (11-12, Korean)

Nahna (13-14, Thai)

Park Subin (15-16, Korean)

Seo Ra-an (13-14, Korean)

Woo Ye-won (8-9, Korean)

However, netizens have been focusing on boycotting UNDER FIFTEEN.

