“It must have been so hard”- Fans react as as BTS’ Taehyung shares emotional reason for not wanting to revisit the past

On Friday, January 31, BTS' Taehyung sat down for an interview with Siminvest, where he talked about several things such as his solo career, hobbies, relationship with his friends, and more. During the same, one of the questions asked to the idol was which moment he'd like to revisit from his past.

To this, Taehyung replied that he isn't interested in going back or revisiting his past as there have been many harsh instances and experiences that he doesn't think he'll be able to face again.

He emphasized that he wasn't strong enough to revisit them. However, he also added that these moments are what led to his relaxing and comfortable time now.

Here's what the idol said during his Siminvest interview:

"I don’t want to go back. If I have to face the same things in the past, I don’t think I’m strong enough to face it. All these experiences that I have had until now are what made me more relaxed and enjoy my time. During that time (his past), I can’t even catch my breath."

Following the same, many fans and netizens were concerned about the idol's confession. They also shared a few words of support and encouragement for the idol. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Taehyung is strong to him saying this, it must have been so hard. I hope one day all people who participate to hurt Taehyung get theirs karma"

"This is awful. I don't think anyone comprehends just how bad things were behind the facade of bts. I hope Tae gets everything he deserves and more. My heart goes out to him," said a fan on X

"may karma get everyone who did you wrong," added another fan

"Every eviI r@t who added even a tinge of pain into his already struggling experience I hope gets the tenfoId more in future as their karma," commented a netizen

More fans shared their words of empathy and support for BTS' Taehyung post his confession during the Siminvest interview.

"You are the strongest person Taehyung.....So proud of you dear. No need to see the past. Just live life how you want, do whatever you want," stated a fan

"He's the strongest person mentally for him to say this idk what this man has gone through in that hell of a industry that too the hell company," said a netizen

"Anyone who hurt my baby I hope they get the worst Karma," commented another X user

BTS' Taehyung talks about his solo career, thoughts on friendship, personal hobbies, and more in a recent interview with Siminvest

One of the questions the idol answered during the interview was about his solo career. While Taehyung stated that it is something he wants to try, he also added that it feels rather lonely to put forth a solo career without the support of his BTS members.

Here's what he stated:

"When I'm with BTS members, I can focus more on my part. But when I'm solo (project), there are things that I have to decide on my own. Without the support of the other members, it feels really hard. Even though this is something I want to try, without the support of the members, I'm not sure, it seems to be lonely."

The idol also explained that a friend or a best friend is someone who accepts him for who he is and is not pretentious with him.

Here's what he said:

"First of all, it's nice to be able to show a side of me that doesn't need to be decorated. When I'm on stage or filming a pictorial, advertisement, or video, I look more like BTS's V than Kim Tae-hyung, so I unconsciously transform into an image that fits him, but when I'm with my friends, I just have fun."

He talked about the activities he chooses to do during his free time and mentioned watching a lot of movies, doing exercise, and playing games.

