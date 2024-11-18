“It’s called the Inkigayo sandwich”- Fans in disbelief over a K-pop dating app question posed to BLACKPINK’s Rosé in a recent interview

BLACKPINK's Rosé's recent interview with i-D magazine was released on Monday, November 18. During the interview, she discussed the making of her solo debut album, Rosie, her experience collaborating with Bruno Mars, advice from Taylor Swift, fan pressure, and more. One of the questions revolved around her dating life.

The interview asked her if she, as a 27-year-old, partakes in much of dating. She answered that she's more into being in relationships than going around dating many people over a short span of time. She also added that she often gets called out for that by her close ones, who urge her to explore more since she's still young.

“I’m like, more of a relationship-er, which is why people say ‘Rosie, you’re still so young’ – Like, I’m very serious about dating. You know what, I’m getting into too much detail.”

As a follow-up question, the interviewer asked her about the dating scenario in K-pop and how idols date, if there's a specific app for the same, etc. To this, Rosé simply answered with the phrase, "No comment." When this section of the interview landed on the internet, many fans were confused and in disbelief about the question being asked to the idol.

Here are a few reactions to the same:

"Yeah It’s called the Inkigayo sandwich"

"they saw her being more honest and raw because of her album and decided to try getting the tea from kpop industry" said a fan on X

"the journalist for this magazine was on some different sh*t cause why was she being asked questions like this??" added another fan

"saved the whole industry tea by two words" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about the question was both weird and unexpected to be directed at BLACKPINK's Rosé.

"Journalist need to do their research, it’s not an app it’s the phone numbers inside the sandwiches at Inkigayo" commented an X user

"i am actually crying what are these questions... they wanted the inside tea so effing bad" stated a netizen

"these questions are sending me" added another netizen

"Why does Rosé get asked the weirdest questions by everyone" said another X user

The "Inkigayo sandwich" reference was made due to the comments made by BIGBANG’s Seungri in a December 2018 episode of SBS's variety show We Will Channel You. He revealed on the show that K-pop idols would sometimes leave their numbers in Inkigayo sandwiches for other idols. These sandwiches are sold at the cafeteria of the broadcasting network studio, SBS, where K-pop groups often gather for promotions.

BLACKPINK's Rosé dwells into her album-making, meeting Taylor Swift, and more in her recent interview with i_D

BLACKPINK Rosé interview with i_D magazine revolved around her upcoming solo debut album, Rosie, and the other activities she's embarked on in her solo career. When asked about the making of her album, the idol explained her experience to be therapeutic. Here's what she said about the same:

“The album process was very therapeutic, it was the only place I felt sane. That’s why I did it for a year. I felt like I was being held by mum, or something. There (were) bad days when I felt like I needed that (security) back, because I know what it feels like when I’m being, like, hugged and cradled.”

She also touched upon the making of her track, Number One Girl, in the album Rosie. Rosé explained that the track starkly differs from what she's created with her fellow BLACKPINK members. While BLACKPINK's songs are known for their boldness and confidence, Number One Girl communicates a sense of vulnerability.

On the other hand, the idol also dished about her experience interacting with the American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift. In September 2023, Rosé was photographed as she left Electric Lady Studios after an impromptu hangout session with Jack Antonoff that included several other celebrities like Taylor Swift. Therefore, the two naturally interacted during the event.

Here's what she shared about her experience meeting the American singer:

“I told her I’m such a huge fan and I just had some questions. As soon as she met me, she’s like ‘Spill, let me help you out. She gave me her experiences and was so ready to help me. She gave me her number and she’s like, ‘Let me know if you have any questions.’ Who does that? Like, you’re Taylor Swift!”

She also added that Taylor Swift was such a girl's girl that she advised the idol on protecting herself, building a secure solo career, the things she needs to be careful about, and more. In other news, the K-pop idol's solo debut album, Rosie, holding twelve songs in total, is scheduled to release on December 6.

