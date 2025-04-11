"It's giving second lead"- Fans excited as BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Seo Kang-joon reportedly filming 'Monthly Boyfriend'     

On April 11, 2025, @AboutMusicYT reported that BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Seo Kang-joon were reported to be filming the highly-anticipated drama Monthly Boyfriend, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. Several pictures and videos of the two artists also circulated on social media.

In the viral snippets, Seo Kang-joon donned a beige colored trench coat with a white t-shirt underneath. He wore blue jeans and white sneakers and carried a black tote bag. Meanwhile, Jisoo wore a white top paired with black jeans. She was also spotted filming the series with her co-star Seo In-guk.

Subsequently, fans expressed excitement about the forthcoming series. They were overjoyed with the reported appearance of Seo Kang-joon in Monthly Boyfriend. Some users further speculated that he might be taking the role of the second male lead.

"It's giving second lead," a user wrote on X.

The fandom was elated that BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Seo Kang-joon were filming at the historical places, radiating expensive vibes. They expressed excitement about the duo's onscreen chemistry.

"#JISOO and actor Seo Kang Joon were spotted filming scenes for Boyfriend on demand ! this place is near Deoksugung, a historic palace in Seoul . Looks like they’re filming around a scenic spot," a fan reacted.

"So excited to see Jisoo and Seo Kang Joon together. Monthly Boyfriend is going to be amazing," a fan shared.

"The couple we didn't knew we needed cause they will Soo s*xyyy togetherrr," a fan commented.

Many fans wished Seo Kang-joon would appear in more than one episode of the drama Monthly Boyfriend.

"Seated for thiss and i hope they’ll have drama in the future," a user shared.

"lord please make seo kangjoon appear for more than one episode," a user mentioned.

"is Seo Mirae having a group meeting with all her boyfriends," a user commented.

More about BLACKPINK's Jisoo's upcoming drama Monthly Boyfriend

The upcoming comedy and fantasy drama Monthly Boyfriend features a star-studded cast, including Jisoo, Seo In-guk, Ryu Abel, Park Ji-ho, Kang Min-woo, and Song Ha-na. The series was helmed by director Kim Jung-shik, known for shows such as Strong Girl Namsoon, So Not Worth It, Smashing On Your Back, No Gain, No Love, and others.

The series is said to feature 10 episodes. According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for Monthly Boyfriend reads:

"Seo Mi-rae (Kim Ji-soo) works as a webtoon PD. She is used to living without a boyfriend, because of her busy and exhausting daily life. She enters the virtual world through a Monthly Issue Boyfriend device that she happened to receive. There, she experiences super strong dopamine by having romance with unrealistically perfect men in the virtual world."

It further reads:

"This awakens Seo Mi-Rae's love cells, which were lying dormant for a long time. Meanwhile, she has a rival, Park Kyeong-nam (Seo In-guk), at her workplace. He also works as webtoon PD. To Seo Mi-Rae, he is the most uncomfortable person to be around, but he is known as a good worker. He seems indifferent and a bit selfish, while he also carries some secrets."

Monthly Boyfriend is reported to premiere in 2025.

