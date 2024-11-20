"It's going to be so special"- Fans react as BTS' Kim Namjoon opens up about his latest documentary "RM: Right People, Wrong Place"

On November 19, 2024, BTS' Kim Namjoon opened up about his latest documentary, RM: Right People, Wrong Place, in an interview shared by BANGTAN TV on YouTube, sending the fandom into an emotional state.

The male artist stated that the documentary would be released toward the year's end. He felt that releasing the documentary would be a kind of statement.

"Like driving the final nail into a new chapter, It's like we're hammering in nails, and this documentary would be the final hammer strick."

He further cited his static personality and how the process of filming his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, felt to him. The male artist added:

"It's as if I'm visiting a new home for the first time. I've opened a new door to step out, and I believe that this place is simply the place I stepped out into. I am already aware of the fact that I'm not a static person."

Kim Namjoon also spoke about the kind of transformation he would have after three or five years. He mentioned that the documentary was simply his record of 2023, and he was glad for it. The male artist explained that listening to his music acted like a memory-triggering mechanism that took them back to the past. It included visual aspects and genres like documentaries, which exposed them to the moments.

The idol mentioned that the mechanism acted as a process to return to a certain time and capture it if they wanted. During filming, he felt grateful and blessed. The idol concluded that if he could film another documentary with different people, he would try to connect with their souls and befriend them.

Subsequently, Kim Namjoon's interview about his latest documentary, titled RM: Right People, Wrong Place, circulated on social media and went viral. The fandom could not stop discussing his latest interview, with an X user tweeting:

"It's going to be so special."

The fandom expressed their excitement for Kim Namjoon's forthcoming documentary. They stated that his words were "calm" and they could listen to him all day.

"The amount of happy smiling namjoon in this his deep thoughts and honesty gosh I'm so excited for this documentary,"- a fan shared.

"His words are always calm nd deep like I can listen him speaking all day..so healing,"- a fan reacted.

"I really can't wait to watch rpwp docu and I'm taking my mom with me bc I know she'd love it not only the docu as a whole but hearing namjoon speak and his outlook on life would truly connect with her,"- a fan commented.

The fandom expressed their eagerness to watch Kim Namjoon's documentary and mentioned that he was the "master of Analogies."

"I never have the right words to eloquently express how much I admire and look up to this man. Can’t wait to learn more about RM of BTS and the human, Kim Namjoon,"- a user reacted.

"nj is the master of analogies, every two sentences he gives you an analogy so you have a better understanding of what he means. So precious,"- a user shared.

"I love how articulate and honest Namjoon is, I cant wait for this documentary,"- a user commented.

More about BTS' Kim Namjoon's documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place

RM: Right People, Wrong Place premiered at the 29th Busan International Film Festival and is set for a global release on December 5, 2024. The project showcases the creation of the male artist's second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, and provides insights into his identity, love, and artistic passions.

According to a press release shared by BigHit Music through the Weverse, the released documentary RM: Right People Wrong Place delved into the following aspects of BTS' Kim Namjoon's thoughts and added:

"This film invites you to explore the depths of his soul, as he ponders on who he really is—caught between his roles as the leader of BTS, the solo artist RM, and simply as the person Kim Namjoon."

In recent news, BTS' Kim Namjoon enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, along with fellow bandmate Kim Taehyung. He is expected to be discharged after completing his duty as an active-duty soldier in 2025.

