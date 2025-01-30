“It’s ridiculous”— Fans react as the Squid Game cast is still forbidden from mentioning T.O.P as revealed by Yang Dong-geun’s recent interview

Actor and former idol Choi Seung-hyun, best known by his stage name T.O.P, has been absent from the promotional activities for Squid Game 2. On January 20, 2025, Australian presenter and actor Andy Trieu uploaded a YouTube short video that indirectly showcased the alleged avoidance of T.O.P 's mention by the Squid Game crew.

During their discussion, the host asked actor and rapper Yang Dong-geun about his favorite people that he has worked with in music. Yang Dong-geun referred to T.O.P as the "friend who played Thanos" but avoided naming the former BIGBANG star directly.

Fans speculated that a production crew member seemingly signaled Yang Dong-geun about not mentioning T.O.P during the interview. The actor then quickly shifted the conversation to other cast members.

This alleged attempt to exclude the former idol, even in passing references, sparked outrage among fans. Many expressed their frustration on social media, voicing their disappointment over his alleged exclusion from promotional activities and even casual mentions.

Many called for more acknowledgment of the idol's contribution to Squid Game 2.

“Omg are we crazy..let him liiiive,” a fan wrote.

"No cause why did they brought him to the show if they were gonna treat him like this??? I'm not even a fan but c'mon now," another X user commented.

"Nah this is a proper hate campaign he actually hasn’t done anything for them to try and erase him this badly," a fan expressed.

Some other fans rose in support of the former BIGBANG member.

"Of course he thinks he’s a burden when other cast members aren’t even allowed to mention him," a fan mentioned.

"I love karma when it rolls around, he has become the most popular character in the series and around the world and the most mentioned name around the world," a fan stated.

"Mind you they’ve known each other since 2007 this is ridiculous," a fan commented on Yang Dong-geun and T.O.P's friendship.

Alleged mistreatment towards T.O.P by Squid Game crew continues

T.O.P, formerly a rapper in the boy group BIGBANG, made a notable comeback as an actor in Squid Game 2, where he plays Thanos, an unsuccessful rapper. This marked his first major return to the spotlight after eight years, following his 2017 conviction for marijuana use, which led to his withdrawal from the public eye. His portrayal of Thanos was very well-received by the fans.

Despite his success in the series, he refrained from participating in promotional activities before the show's release on December 26, 2024. The producers also reportedly opted not to include him in promotions to avoid potential backlash from the public.

However, T.O.P has recently begun appearing in interviews, speaking openly about his past and sharing his journey of personal growth.

The above-mentioned video of Yang Dong-geun has reignited discussions about T.O.P’s treatment. When asked about his favorite collaborators within the music industry, Yang Dong-geun began to mention the former idol, referring to him as "the friend who played Thanos."

However, it appeared that a staff member signaled him to avoid elaborating, prompting him to shift focus to another co-star Yim Si-wan, who also has a music background as part of the boy group ZE:A.

Yang Dong-geun's hesitation and glances at the staff drew attention, and fans expressed gratitude to the Australian host for releasing the video in the form of a YouTube short.

They argue that since the idol has taken accountability for his past actions and is now openly addressing them, it’s time to recognize his achievements and treat him normally.

