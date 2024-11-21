“It’s sure to be a hit”- Fans rejoice as ILLIT confirms collaboration with Ava Max for ENG ver. of ‘Baby It’s Both’

On November 21, 2024, the HYBE Corporation's sub-label Belift Lab took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse to announce the release of ILLIT's forthcoming track, Baby It's Both (Tick-Tack English version) featuring Ava Max. In the press release shared by the agency, the upcoming track was described as a pop genre song.

Subsequently, the news about the girl group's latest release circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans could not contain their excitement, and an X user tweeted:

“Exciting news! Can’t wait to hear the collaboration between ILLIT and Ava Max— it’s sure to be a hit!”..

The fandom confidently stated forthcoming collaboration would create waves in the music industry.

"It's a highly anticipated collaboration that's sure to make waves in the music scene," a fan shared.

"OH MY GOD!?!??? WE ARE SO SEATED," a fan reacted.

"Excited for this collab! ILLIT and Ava Max are about to drop some serious fire this Friday," a fan commented.

Many fans also added that they could not wait to hear the music.

"tick-tack english version. curious how it will sound like. But they could've done a new song as a collab instead of this though," an X user reacted.

"Zaaaamn , I don't even know what to say, I'm so excited and I love how the announcement came just one day before it's release, I love suprisess," a fan mentioned.

"And it's obviously going to be a banger as usual," an X user commented.

More about ILLIT

The South Korean K-pop band ILLIT was formed through the 2023 survival competition program R U Next? It has five members, namely: Minju, Moka, Wonhee, Iroha, and Yunah. They debuted on March 25, 2024, with the extended play Super Real Me. It featured four tracks, including My World, Magnetic, Midnight Fiction, and Lucky Girl Syndrome.

The lead single Magnetic went on to be a hit and secured 12 first-place awards and a triple crown on Inkigayo, a popular music program broadcast by SBS.

Subsequently, the group bagged their first fashion ambassadorship for Acne Studios and represented the brand at the Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2024.

ILLIT released their second extended play, I'll Like You, on October 21, 2024. The record debuted on the Billboard 200 chart and subsequently ranked at the No.94 position. It featured five tracks, including I'll Like You, Cherish (My Love), If You Know You Know, Pimple, and Tick-Tack.

