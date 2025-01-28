"Jisoo being Jisoo"— Fans react hilariously as BLACKPINK member picks 'Disgust' as her favorite Inside Out character

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is once again charming fans with her unique personality. In a preview for her upcoming appearance on Salon Drip 2, she shared an unexpected choice when discussing her favorite character from the Disney movie Inside Out.

The preview aired at the end of the January 28, 2025, episode titled "Welcome to An Yujin’s Salon Drip! | EP. 75 Ive Eugene | Salon Drip 2," uploaded on the YouTube channel @TEO_universe. In the teaser, the K-pop idol expressed her admiration for the character Disgust, explaining,

"Disgust, yes. Only Disgust seemed normal."

The snippet instantly caught fans' attention, with many taking to social media to share lighthearted comments and expressing their anticipation for the full episode. Fans reacted with humor and affection to the BLACKPINK member’s choice, with one fan commenting,

"Jisoo being jisoo."

"this is so jisoo," said a netizen.

"such a mood," posted this X user.

"this is why i love her," read one comment on X.

Fans celebrated the K-pop idol-turned-actress's sense of humor, eagerly anticipating more moments from the full episode.

"I bet this is going to be the best Salon Drip ep ever," wrote an individual on X.

"this is gonna be sooo fun cant wait for Feb to come," commented an X user.

"HAHAHAHAHHAAHHA I LOVE JISOO," mentioned one netizen.

"She is soo funny I swear," added one person on X.

A brief overview of BLACKPINK Jisoo's upcoming projects

Jisoo has an exciting year ahead with multiple projects lined up. On February 14, 2025, she will release her highly anticipated mini album ARMORTAGE.

Ahead of the album’s release, she will reveal the official tracklist and title song poster on February 4, 2025. Additionally, three concept posters will be shared on February 5, 6, and 7, building anticipation for her solo music debut.

Alongside her music release, the idol is preparing for the launch of her new drama, Newtopia, which premieres on February 7, 2025. This comedy zombie series will air on Coupang Play in South Korea and be available globally on Prime Video.

In Newtopia, the idol-turned-actor plays the role of Kang Young-joo, an engineer. She, along with her boyfriend Lee Jae-yoon, portrayed by Park Jeong-min (Hellbound, The 8 Show), must navigate a sudden zombie outbreak in Seoul. Lee Jae-yoon is grappling with insecurities about his future, and Kang Young-joo is a rookie employee with a past as the "Goddess of the Engineering Department.

As the couple faces the challenges of the apocalypse, their relationship and resilience are put to the test in a mix of humor, romance, and survival. The series showcases a unique blend of genres, with the trailer released on January 6, 2025, highlighting the quirky and humorous dynamic between the characters.

Directed by Yoon Sung-hyun, known for his work on Bleak Night and Time to Hunt, Newtopia aims to bring a fresh perspective to the zombie genre by blending slapstick humor with heartwarming moments. The cast also includes Im Sung-jae, Hong Seo-hee, and Tang Jun-sang.

In addition to her drama career, the eldest BLACKPINK member is set to make her film debut in The Prophet: Omniscient Reader, an adaptation of the popular web novel Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. Scheduled for release in July 2025, the film will star Jisoo alongside Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop (Dr. Romantic, Business Proposal), and Chae Soo-bin (When the Phone Rings).

About Inside Out and Salon Drip

Inside Out, a 2015 film, and its sequel, Inside Out 2, are animated coming-of-age films produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. The story in both the movies follows Riley Andersen, a young girl whose emotions—Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger—are personified and play key roles in shaping her actions.

The character of Disgust is voiced by Mindy Kaling and Liza Lapira, respectively, in Inside Out and its sequel, Inside Out 2. The cast also includes Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan.

The first film was directed by Pete Docter, who co-wrote the screenplay with Meg LeFauve and Josh Cooley. Inside Out's sequel, Inside Out 2, was directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen. The screenplay was written by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, with a story developed by Mann and LeFauve.

Salon Drip is a South Korean talk show hosted by comedian Jang Do Yeon, offering a relaxed and engaging environment for in-depth conversations. The show features a diverse range of guests, including celebrities and experts, who join comedian Jang Do-yeon for candid discussions on various topics.

The format of the show encourages open dialogue, allowing guests to share personal stories and insights.This approach has garnered positive feedback from both audiences and participants. The show has been well received.

Salon Drip is available for streaming on the TEO YouTube channel. The episode featuring Jisoo will be available for viewing on the YouTube channel @TEO_universe on February 4, 2025, at 6 pm KST.

