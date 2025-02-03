Ju Ji-hoon-starrer The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call surpasses Squid Game 2 and maintains 3rd spot on Netflix Global chart

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, starring Ju Ji-hoon, Ha Young, and Choo Young-woo maintained its position in the top 3 of Netflix's global TV show TOP 10 list. The drama, unveiled on Friday, January 24, 2025, has become one of the most talked about shows on the internet, securing top ranks on OTT platform's list.

On January 29 and 30, the medical drama took over the sequel to Netflix's most popular non-English drama, Squid Game 2, placing second on the list. Following the data unveiled by FlixPatrol, on January 31, and February 1 and 2, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call slipped to the third rank, yet stayed in the top 3.

The drama has taken over the top spots in South Korea and other countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Paraguay, Qatar, Hong Kong, Singapore, Venezuela, and Bangladesh. Notably, Squid Game 2, starring Lee Byung-hoon, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Jung-jae, moved down to rank no. 5 on January 31.

Ju Ji-hoon's agency reportedly witnesses a rise in stock prices following the success of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

On January 24, 2025, Netflix aired all eight episodes of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call featuring Ju Ji-hoon. The drama took over South Korean Netflix users' screens during the Seollal or the Lunar New Year's holiday and took over the top 10 rankings in several countries.

Besides this, the show has recorded 4.7 million views and 32.6 million hours viewed on Netflix. As per Star Today’s report, BLITZWAY STUDIO marked a 16.4 percent increase in stock price from 265 KRW to 1,877 KRW, according to Korea Exchange on February 3, 2025, approximately at 9:36 am KST.

The show's success has also reportedly increased the popularity of the actor across the global and in the Korean content scenario. In other news, the South Korean actor has showcased his versatility as an actor in dramas like Blood Free, Love Your Enemy, and Light Shop, released back to back in 2024.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, a drama series based on a webtoon by author Hansanleega, where Ju Ji-hoon took on the role of Baek Kang-hyuk, a surgeon specializing in traumatology.

Baek Kang-hyuk is a war veteran who has performed surgeries in war zones and has now been appointed as the team leader of the trauma department of the university hospital, which has been neglected for the longest time.

Baek Kang-hyuk is known for his high medical skills and stubborn personality as he fights for funds for the department while also saving the lives of trauma patients within the golden hour.

Choo Young-woo played the role of Yang Jae-won, who becomes Baek Kang-hyuk's disciple. Yang Jae-won is a softhearted person who has a record of topping all semesters at his university.

Meanwhile, Ha Young played the character Cheon Jang-mi, a senior nurse in the trauma department with four years of experience. Jung Jae-kwang played Park Gyeong-won, who is preparing to take a special exam in anesthesiology but has to perform surgeries with Baek Kang-hyuk due to the low number of anesthesiologists.

Meanwhile, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call season 1 is available on Netflix for streaming. Furthermore, director Lee Do-yoon has hinted at the possibilities of the making of a second season.

