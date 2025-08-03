“#JusticeForZhaoLusi” trends as actress exposes Galaxy Kuyu Media’s alleged unauthorized fund withdrawals and blacklisting threats

Zhao Lusi's alleged charges against her agency, Galaxy Kuyu Media, have sparked widespread support online under the hashtag #JusticeForZhaoLusi. In a Weibo post, she claimed that after extending her contract in 2023 for another four years, the agency delayed her attempt to exit. KY allegedly prevented a clean break when the 26-year-old sought to leave.She also revealed that KY had promised to handle the losses tied to her sudden health issues. However, she ended up paying out of pocket. Zhao stated she had already transferred ¥2.05 million, and the agency may still demand additional sums. The actress added that KY continues to hold operational rights to her studio.Following the abrupt halt of one of her drama shoots, the agency reportedly didn’t settle the debts, leaving Zhao to absorb the financial impact. When she attempted to speak out, Zhao claimed KY told her to stay silent, warning she might be excluded from future industry work. She chose to speak anyway, writing,&quot;My inner core is rotten, and I’m not dignified but I don’t need you to blacklist me. I’m done.&quot;The controversy has initiated widespread online responses.&quot;So proud of her for speaking up for herself. It can’t be easy in the Cent industry. #JusticeForZhaoLusi,&quot; an X user commented.Alongside her message, Zhao shared medical documents dated July 16 confirming she is receiving treatment for severe anxiety and depression.&quot;Just when I thought they couldn't get any worse, this come out. Let her go, you trashy company. FREEDOM FOR ROSY #Justiceforzhaolusi,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Her agency should protect her, not bleed her dry. This kind of exploitation needs to end. Hoping she finds a way to break free and take back control of her career. FREEDOM FOR ROSY #JusticeForZhaoLusi,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;She knows she is not just standing up for herself but for every voice silenced by manipulation and injustice of C Ent. Please know Rosy you are not alone in this battle, Kels and non Kels are ralllying up for you. Stay strong Love. FREEDOM FOR ROSY #JusticeForZhaoLusi,&quot; a person shared.Admirers keep expressing support for the Hidden Love star, advocating for justice and her right to defend herself against online attacks.&quot;Even if they try, they will not able to extinguish your star and light FREEDOM FOR ROSY #JusticeForZhaoLusi,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;YEAHH DAMN! THATS MY GIRL!!! I STAN THE RIGHT GIRL!! KNOWS HER RIGHT, FIGHT FOR HER RIGHT! VERY BRAVE! EXPOSE &amp; SUE THEM. ROT THEM IN HELL. FREEDOM FOR ROSY #JusticeForZhaoLusi,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;The way she said they are only playing on weibo bcoz they can hire the water armies!!! 🔥The girl has been suffering at their hands! She won't go down without a fight!!! Massive respect and love!! FREEDOM FOR ROSY #JusticeForZhaoLusi,&quot; another fan added.Zhao Lusi’s past abuse claims reignite as mental health concerns mountIn January 2025, earlier reports surfaced linking Chinese actress Zhao Lusi to alleged mistreatment by her agency, claims that were firmly denied. Zhao reportedly faced verbal and physical abuse after failing to secure acting jobs. The accusations were never confirmed, and her agency dismissed them outright.By late December 2024, signs of declining health triggered concern. On December 27, Zhao was reportedly admitted to the hospital following a sudden illness. Her online account went silent. Photos emerged showing her in a wheelchair, appearing visibly weak. Footage released shortly after showed her walking with difficulty and barely managing to hold a spoon.Days later, on December 31, an individual claiming to be Zhao’s close friend made public statements. With Zhao's alleged consent, someone shared an incident from April 2019, when she was in Beijing for auditions. The person revealed that Zhao returned to her friend's place one night, visibly shaken. She allegedly said her boss had scolded her inside a restroom at 2 am for several hours.The criticism targeted her looks and failed auditions, calling her “untalented” and “fat&quot; (South China Morning Post reported). The friend also claimed Zhao was slapped by the boss during the outburst. On January 1, Zhao returned to social media and posted a statement acknowledging past abuse and disclosing her ongoing mental health issues.“Since childhood, I have been called useless and labeled a ‘pretty vase’. I was once beaten by a teacher during after-school tutoring. I thought I deserved it because I struggled academically. When I grew up, I was beaten again. Back then, I thought failing auditions was my fault, so I kept quiet and just wanted to escape,” she wrote.In response, Li Wei, former CEO of Tianjin Galaxy Cool Entertainment, her agency at the time, denied the restroom incident. He said their working relationship had always been positive, also sharing screenshots of past messages as evidence.Meanwhile, Zhao Lusi has several upcoming dramas in the pipeline, such as The Last Immortal, Love's Ambition, and Be Myself.