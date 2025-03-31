Kang Dong-won, Um Tae-goo, Park Ji-hyun, and Oh Jung-se cast in upcoming comedy film Wild Thing

The comedy film Wild Thing has now completed its casting, including Kang Dong-won, Um Tae-goo, Park Ji-hyun, and Oh Jung-se. It began production on March 30, 2025. Wild Thing is an action-comedy about Triangle, a mixed-gender dance crew that was once great but was later broken up.

However, 20 years later, an unexpected opportunity arises to relaunch the crew and get back together. Wild Thing is produced by About Film, the studio behind the blockbuster comedy Extreme Job, which drew 16.26 million viewers and is helmed by director Son Jae-gon, known for Sweet, Savage Lover and No Harm.

Who plays who in Wild Thing?

Kang Dong-won portrays Hyun-woo in Wild Thing, the former leader of Triangle, a featured dancer who now struggles to make a living as a TV personality. Um Tae-goo plays Sang-goo, the rap member who was passionate but not great at rapping.

Park Ji-hyun plays Domi, Triangle's shining vocalist and a key member. Oh Jung-se plays Seong-gon, the unlucky ballad singer who spent years in second place in Triangle.

More about the cast

Kang Dong-won achieved stardom thanks to movies like Temptation of Wolves and Duelist for his ability to play romantic and action-focused roles. His role in Jeon Woo-chi: The Taoist Wizard furthered his status, while The Priests and A Violent Prosecutor showed more of his range.

Kang continued to broaden his filmography with 1987: When the Day Comes and the sequel to Train to Busan, Peninsula. He also began expanding his career overseas when he signed to Hollywood agency CAA in 2022.

Uhm Tae-goo built his career through supporting roles in critically acclaimed films like Coin Locker Girl and The Age of Shadows. His breakout performance came in My Punch-Drunk Boxer, where he played a struggling boxer with a unique fighting style. In recent years, Uhm has continued to challenge himself with diverse roles.

He starred in the noir action film Night in Paradise, where he played a gangster seeking revenge, earning praise for his raw and emotional performance. In 2023, he led the crime thriller Concrete Utopia, a dystopian film that explored survival in a post-disaster Seoul.

Park Ji-hyun captured attention with performances in The Divine Fury and Do You Like Brahms?, where she showcased her ability to portray complex emotions. Recently, Park starred in the hit drama Reborn Rich, where she played Mo Hyun-min, a cunning and sophisticated chaebol heiress.

Her portrayal of a woman navigating corporate intrigue and personal ambitions earned praise for its depth and charisma. In 2023, she appeared in Flex x Cop, playing a detective in a unique crime-comedy series.

Oh Jung-se has delivered standout performances in films like How to Use Guys with Secret Tips and Swing Kids.

He has also starred in dramas such as When the Camellia Blooms and It's Okay to Not Be Okay, where his portrayal of a man with autism spectrum disorder earned widespread acclaim. Recently, Oh Jung-se has continued to impress with diverse roles.

In 2023, he starred in the psychological thriller Revenant, playing a professor specializing in folklore who uncovers chilling secrets. He also appeared in the dark comedy Cobweb, directed by Kim Jee-woon, alongside Song Kang-ho.

More information about the release of Wild Thing is yet to be revealed.

