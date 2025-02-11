"Kang Full universe"- Fans excited as Ju Ji-hoon and Jun Sun-kyu set to make a cameo appearance in The Witch

On February 11, 2025, South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that director Kim Tae-gyun revealed that Ju Ji-hoon and Jun Sun-kyu will be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming drama The Witch. The news has sent K-drama fans into a frenzy.

The director disclosed the information at a production conference for Channel A's forthcoming mystery series, held at D-Cube City The Saint in Sindorim-dong, Guro-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

The main cast of the series, including Park Jin-young, Roh Jung-eui, Lim Jae-hyeok, Jang Hee-ryeong, attended the conference along with director Kim Tae-gyun. Meanwhile, the creator of the show stated that Ju Ji-hoon would be appearing in the first episode of The Witch. He said:

"In each episode, incredibly surprising actors take on the role and then disappear. A very popular person these days, Baek Kang-hyeok (Ju Ji-hoon) from the drama The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, who worked with me in my previous work, appears in the first episode."

Subsequently, the news about Ju Ji-hoon and Jun Sun-kyu's cameo appearance circulated on social media and went viral among fans. They expressed their excitement on the internet, as an X user tweeted:

"Kang Full universe lets gooo."

For those unversed, The Witch has been adapted from the webtoon Manyeo, authored by the renowned artist and screenwriter Kang Full. Fans stated they could not wait to watch Ju Ji-hoon making a cameo in Park Jin-young's upcoming drama, while many shared multiple snippets on social media, creating different theories.

"Juji making cameo appearance in Jinyoung's drama," a fan reacted.

"I CAN'T WAITTTT FOR THESE TOP CAMEOS," another shared.

"Oof will I be seeing Ju Jihoon with Jinyoung??" one fan mentioned.

Netizens also talked about the connection between different dramas of the "Kang Full Universe," including Light Shop, The Witch, Moving season 2, and others. They tried to connect the dots, while many stated that their "worlds" would "collide" after seeing Park Jin-young and Ju Ji-hoon in the same series.

"JINYOUNG AND JUJI ON THE SAME DRAMA TWO OF MY WORLDS COLLIDE SKSHKSSJ," a user reacted.

"Omg i was just talking about the witch because jinyoung will be the male lead! is he going to make a cameo as light shopkeeper or something. soooo happy for my bby jjh HE IS ON A ROLLLLLL," another shared.

"OMG WHAT!?! Please let it be true #JUJIHOON and #JINYOUNG IN THE SAME SHOW?!? That would be a dream come true!" a fan mentioned.

Director Kim Tae-gyun revealed the thoughtful gesture by Ju Ji-hoon on the set of The Witch

Kim Tae-gyun praised Ju Ji-hoon as an actor, as he added that he brought a coffee truck to the filming set of The Witch. The director further suggested that the actor worked harder this time than in their previous work together. He also described Ji-hoon as the "hottest actor" right now due to his recent hit Netflix series The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. Kim added:

"He is an actor who understands each other well, and he is an actor who shows Dong-jin's [Park Jin-young] data mining ability, but he makes an unbelievable appearance. He came to the set with a coffee truck."

It is to be noted that both Kim Tae-gyun and Ju Ji-hoon previously worked together for the thriller mystery film Dark Figure of Crime, which premiered in October 2018.

Meanwhile, the upcoming drama was penned by the screenwriter Cho Yu-jin and it features a star-studded cast line-up, including Park Jin-young, Roh Jeong-eui, Lim Jae-hyeok, Jang Hee-ryung, Jang Hye-jin, and Ahn Nae-sang, among others. The series would comprise ten episodes.

The narrative revolves around the story of Lee Dong-jin and Park Mi-jeong, who become each other's comfort and salvation while facing different challenges in life.

The Witch is slated to premiere on February 15, 2025. It will air every Saturday and Sunday, with a duration of around sixty minutes per episode. The romance-mystery drama will be available to stream on TVING and Netflix in South Korea. Meanwhile, it will air on U-Next in Japan. Additionally, Rakuten Viki and Viu Originals will stream the show in select locations.

