Kang Mae Kang starring Kim Dong-wook, Park Se-wan officially confirmed to release on Disney+: All you need to know

On May 21, Disney Plus Korea confirmed the release of the upcoming crime and comedy drama Kang Mae Kang, also known as Seoul Busters, in September 2024. The series features talented actors, including Kim Dong-wook, Park Ji-hwan, Seo Hyun-woo, Park Se-wan, and Lee Seung-woo.

The streaming platform captioned their post as:

"High Kick, Potato Star, A great combination of sitcom masters and talented actors! A charming comical investigative drama about the nation's last-ranked violent crime squad is coming. Not very powerful, but attractive gangster <Gang Mae Gang> Disney+ confirmed to be released exclusively in September."

Kang Mae Kang will showcase the dynamic partnership between the lowest-ranking and best elite homicide squads

Kang Mae Kang, also known as Gang Mae Gang or Seoul Busters, is an upcoming mystery, comedy, and investigative drama featuring twelve episodes. Each episode will be one hour and ten minutes and is scheduled to air on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The drama will delve into the story of South Korea's lowest-ranking homicide squad and the best homicide squad leader's encounter. The team and team leader will go on to develop themselves into the strongest homicide squad that will find the cause behind the severe murders.

Kang Mae Kang will be helmed by director An Jong-yeon, who co-directed the hit series Racket Boys, and Shin Joong-hoon. The drama is written by screenwriters Lee Kwang-jae and Lee Young-chul. The duo have previously worked together on projects, including Smashing on Your Back and Potato Star 2013QR3.

Kim Dong-wook will chronicle the character of the new squad leader of Songwon Police Station's powerful Unit 2, Dongbang Yu-bin. The unit is infamous for being titled the last-ranking homicide squad in the country in terms of arrest performance. Dongbang Yu-bin is an elite police officer and has everything everyone aspires to. He is described as someone with visuals, a genius mind, athletic ability, and an impressive academic background.

However, with all these qualities, he has a dark side where he experiences several behavioral patterns with a witty sense of humor. Meanwhile, Park Se-wan will play the character of the ambitious and powerful Seo Min-seo. She holds the No.1 power in the Songwon Police Station's Homicide Squad Unit 2.

Park Ji-hwan will breathe life into the character of experienced and veteran detective Moo Joong-ryeok. Being a former national boxing team member, he appears strong but has different abilities that will charm the viewers. Seo Hyun-woo is set to portray the role of an ex-national shooting team member, Jung Jung-hwan, who once had big dreams. However, due to his family's circumstances, he is currently working at the police station and is expected to get a promotion.

The rising Korean actor Lee Seung-woo will portray the role of the youngest member of Songwon Police Station's powerful Unit 2, known for his clumsy yet optimistic personality.

Kang Mae Kang, also known as the Not Powerful but Attractive Violent Crimes Unit, will be available to stream on Disney+ globally in September 2024.