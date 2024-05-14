Kang Tae-oh and Lee Sun-bin confirm for the upcoming romance drama Potato Research Institute

On May 14, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Xports News reported that Kang Tae-oh and Lee Sun-bin have been confirmed to star in the upcoming romance and comedy drama Potato Research Institute. In the series, the duo will be playing the male and female protagonists.

Potato Research Institute, also known as Potato Research Center, will depict the love story of Kim Mi-kyung and So Baek-ho, who encounter each other at a remote institution. After an unpleasant start, the two characters eventually develop feelings for each other. The drama will be directed by Kang II-soo and written by screenwriter Kim Ho-soo.

Kim Tae-oh to portray an ambitious capitalist in upcoming drama Potato Research Institute

Kang Tae-oh is set to portray the role of So Baek-ho, an ambitious capitalist who shows no compassion when it comes to his business. He is described as a person with a deadly smile and impeccable visuals, and he is called by the people the protagonist of a romance novel. Despite his successful life, So Baek-ho has no friends and lacks basic social skills.

Meanwhile, Lee Sun-bin will portray the character of Kim Mi-kyung, a veteran potato researcher and assistant manager with twelve years of experience at a Potato Research Institute. Residing in a remote village, she is often misunderstood by locals, who assume she is unemployed. However, with an obsession of potatoes, she frequently uses biological terms and works on a secret project to develop a good-quality potato named Mi Kyung.

Subsequently, So Baek-ho assumes the role of the new director of the Potato Research Institute, leading to his involvement in the management of the place. His actions often lead to conflicts with Kim Mi-kyung, resulting in frequent arguments. However, as they make progress together, they develop a romantic relationship in a formal setting.

Screenwriter Kim Ho-soo will collaborate once again with director Kang II-soo, with whom they have previously worked on dramas such as Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung and Solomon's Perjury. Kang II-soo is renowned for his work on various series, including Jeon Woo-chi, The Kingdom of the Winds, Emperor of the Sea, and Emperor Wang-gun, among others.

Potato Research Institute marks Kang Tae-oh's first drama following his discharge from mandatory military service. Speaking to the outlet, he expressed a mix of nervousness and excitement about the drama. He stated, as translated by Soompi:

"I am a little nervous as this is my first project after I was discharged from the military, but I am more excited about being able to greet viewers again with a great project. I will work hard on filming with joy as much as viewers have waited, so please show lots of interest and anticipation for ‘Potato Research Institute."

Meanwhile, Lee Sun-bin expressed her elation about starring in a tvN drama. She stated, as translated by Soompi:

"I am so happy and delighted to work with a tvN drama for the first time in a while. I feel excited to show a new side of me to viewers."

More about Kang Tae-oh and Lee Sun-bin

Born on June 20, 1994, in Incheon, South Korea, Kang Tae-oh graduated from Konkuk University and has been active in the South Korean entertainment industry since 2013. He is under the Man of Creation agency and a member of the actor group 5urprise. The South Korean actor and singer rose to international recognition with the portrayal of the character Lee Joon-ho in the hit series Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

He has been featured in multiple series, including Forever Young, Flower of Queen, You Are Too Much, Evergreen, The Tale of Nokdu, Run On, Doom At Your Service, and others.

On the other hand, Lee Sun-bin, born on January 7, 1994, in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, has been active in the entertainment industry since 2011. She was a former member of the group JQT and known for dramas, including Familyhood, The Princess and the Matchmaker, Rampant, Me and Me, Okay! Madam, Mission: Possible, and others.

Potato Research Institute is expected to premiere in the first half of 2025.