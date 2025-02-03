On Sunday, February 2, an anonymous person was seen protesting in front of FNC Entertainment, accusing P1Harmony Keeho and 82MAJOR Yechan's mother of fraudulent behavior. FNC Entertainment is Keeho and P1Harmony's agency, and the anonymous person was standing and protesting near the agency's building with a placard in hand.

The placard called out the two K-pop idols' mother for her allegedly illegal acts, and the person claimed themselves to be one of 10 alleged victims who were scammed for over 30 billion KRW by the mother. The placard read that the alleged scammer had not returned their money in over a year and six months.

They also stated that the mother took the money from the alleged victim by using the two K-pop idols, Keeho and Yechan, as leverage. Part of the placard read:

"Today, I finally met Kim Jenny during the cross-examination. Kim Jenny’s real name is Kim Myung-shin, and from now on, I plan to refer to her by her real name. She clearly didn’t know whether her own recordings existed, as she kept lying and contradicting herself. So, I presented the recorded transcripts one by one and had the investigator fact-check them on the spot."

In March 2024, South Korean media outlet Xsports News released an article stating that the two K-pop idols's mother, P1Harmony Keeho and 82MAJOR Yechan, was involved in a lawsuit. This was for her alleged fraud that violated the Act on the Regulation of Fund-Raising Business Without Permission.

It was also alleged that Park Sang-hyun, the representative of HUG INTL, a production company, was one of the victims. In an over-the-call interview with Park Sang-hyun, Xsports News found that Sang-hyun suffered a loss of 1.1 billion KRW, and the victim also revealed that there were at least 10 other people affected by the fraud.

Therefore, the total amount of damage suffered by the victims is approximately 30 billion KRW.

Park Sang-hyun allegedly contacted FNC Entertainment regarding this. However, since Keeho was the only person in Korea who had direct contact with the suspect, his mother, they allegedly dismissed the issue on the basis of privacy concerns and stated that the agency couldn't get involved in the matter.

Regardless. the lawsuit is still ongoing, and amidst this, the aforementioned alleged victim has come forward with their concerns. The placard read:

"Originally, she had the same lawyer as her accomplice, but she brought in a newly appointed lawyer from FNC. Then, she started portraying herself as a victim. As expected, she didn’t even acknowledge what I’ve been through and only talked about how she was affected tbyher child's SNS. When it was convenient for her, she had no problem using her child and older brother’s name to guarantee things."

The alleged victim continued:

"Just as I predicted. Even the investigator could tell that her attitude had completely changed compared to last time. I simply responded with evidence and barely said anything else. I wonder if FNC is monitoring my Instagram or if someone keeps feeding them information. Either way, this is good. If they have nothing to hide, they should refute it, and FNC should go ahead and sue me."

The alleged victim also mentioned that he will not be stopping until justice is served for all the victims and the alleged suspect is held accountable for her actions.

